Lucintel Forecasts the Global HVAC Equipment Market to Reach $267.5 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global HVAC equipment market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The global HVAC equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $267.5 billion by 2030 from $176.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.The major drivers of growth of the global HVAC equipment market are the rapidly increasing construction activities in China and India.

A total of 143 figures / charts and 95 tables are provided in this 215-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in HVAC equipment market to 2030 by product type (furnace, heat pump, central AC, room AC and others), end use (offices, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that HVAC equipment in room AC is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to large scale urbanization and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, like China and India.

Within the global HVAC equipment market, room AC is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to higher rate of urbanization and rapid growth in the construction industry.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing rate of urbanization, along with growth in disposable income. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to witness good growth over the forecast period; this growth will largely be driven by a higher rate of urbanization and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, like China and India, and changing climatic conditions and seasonal variations.

Gree Electric Appliance, GD Midea Group, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand Plc., UTC (United Technology and Corporation) are the major suppliers in the ferrosilicon market.

