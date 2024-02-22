Lucintel Forecasts Prefabricated Housing Market to Reach $41.4 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the prefabricated housing market is projected to reach an estimated $41.4 billion by 2030 from $28.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by construction activities and increasing awareness of eco-friendly, time saving, and cost-effective construction practices.

Browse 97 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 255 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in prefabricated housing market by home type (manufactured, modular, panelized, and precut homes), construction type (single section and multi-sections), end use (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that manufactured homes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling it.

Within the global prefabricated housing market, residential housing will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for less time consuming housing construction and increased awareness of people towards reduction of wastage.

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast as prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste and thus meeting the green building standards.

Modulaire Group, Butler Manufacturing Company, Skyline Corporation, Astron Buildings, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Lindal Cedar Homes, Red Sea Housing Services are the major suppliers in the prefabricated housing market.

