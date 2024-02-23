United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market is Anticipated to Reach at a US$ 17.7 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The United States luxury fine jewelry market is estimated to reach US$ 11.5 million in 2023. It is likely to be worth US$ 17.7 million by 2033 and grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 and 2033.

The United States manufacturing of luxury fine jewellery is sizeable and dynamic in its progress. It is, however, propelled by the rising need for luxury items and a strong ecoome. The market has demonstrated a slight increase in its steadiness over the last 4 years. Upscale consumer jewelry segment witnessing this trend of investing in fine jewelry as an act of self-expression, status symbol and investment should be confident of growth until 2033.

The market caters to a diverse range of consumers, including affluent individuals, collectors, and those seeking special occasion jewelry. The market attracts both men and women, although women traditionally dominate the market due to historical and cultural norms. Young generations, such as millennials and gen-Z, are emerging as influential consumers in this market segment.

Empower Your Growth – Request Your Sample Report for a Strategic Edge! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17431

Fashion enthusiasts are working hard to acquire unique artifacts, exquisite clothing, and statement jewelry that may be personalized and enhanced to become even more distinctive investment selections. The appeal of antique items and archive-based materials and experiences is causing an upsurge in auction concepts.

These ideas are inextricably tied to the excitement of spinning a unique tale with items. Consumers are rushing to uncover a treasure, both of which are lacking in today’s world of object accessibility.

The market is highly competitive and features a mix of established luxury brands, designer brands, high-end independent designers, and online retailers. Prominent luxury jewelry brands include Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, and David Yurman, among others. These brands often have a rich heritage, superior craftsmanship, and a strong brand reputation.

Brands in the luxury fine jewelry market employ various marketing and engagement strategies to connect with consumers. These include advertising campaigns, social media presence, influencer collaborations, and partnerships with celebrities. They also conduct events or exhibitions that showcase their craftsmanship and heritage.

The United States luxury fine jewelry industry reflects evolving consumer preferences and trends. Ethical and sustainable practices are increasingly important to consumers. These forces are driving the demand for responsibly sourced gems and transparent supply chains.

Obtain the Complete Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17431

Customization, unique designs, and personalization options are also highly sought after. Lab-grown diamonds and colored gemstones are gaining popularity as alternatives to traditional diamonds.

Key Takeaways:

The United States luxury fine jewelry market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033

The United States luxury fine jewelry industry was valued at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022.

Based on type, necklaces segment have high demand and contributed to 36.0% shares in the United States market in 2022.

In terms of raw material, demand for gold is estimated to propel at a CAGR of 3.5% during the projection period 2023 to 2033.

By consumer orientation, women dominate the United States luxury fine jewelry market and accounted for a revenue share of 54.1% of the market in 2022.

“Increasing demand for high-quality, exquisite and prestigious jewelry pieces is set to drive demand in the United States. Manufacturers are collaborating with social media influencers to gain competitive edge.” ­–says a lead analyst at FMI

Who is winning?

Leading players in the United States luxury fine jewelry industry are Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Harry Winston, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Blue Nile, Pandora Jewelry, David Yurman, Chopard, Mikimoto, Rolex, Swarovski, James Allen, and Buccellati among others.

Key manufacturers are also creating a sense of scarcity and exclusivity; luxury jewelry manufacturers often produce limited edition or one-of-a-kind pieces. This helps appeal to affluent consumers who seek unique and rare items that set them apart from others.

Brands are also collaborating with renowned designers, artists, celebrities, or influential figures to create special collections. These partnerships help create buzz and attract attention from both existing and new customer segments.

In May 2023, Haute Joaillerie is a new line by Saint Laurent, a French fashion business. The brand’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello created this entry into fine jewelry as a logical continuation of Saint Laurent’s runway styles: sleek, linear, and metal-forward.

Haute Joaillerie is a new line by Saint Laurent, a French fashion business. The brand’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello created this entry into fine jewelry as a logical continuation of Saint Laurent’s runway styles: sleek, linear, and metal-forward. In March 2021, Erin Flynn, a designer and creator, officially introduces her moniker-brand collection of fine jewelry under the brand Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry brand. The inaugural collections, Champagne Bubbles, Megawatt, and Defining Lines, are comprised of bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, and pendant chains and are inspired by celebrating life’s milestones.

The United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market by Category

By Product Type:

Necklaces

Ring

Earrings

Bracelets

Pendants

Anklets

Brooches

Others

By Raw Material:

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Precious Pearls

Gemstones

Others

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Kids

By Sales Channel:

Individual Jewelry Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

West

South West

Mid-West

North East

South East

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube