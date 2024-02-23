Europe Safety Eyewear Market is Anticipated to Reach at a US$ 1,457.5 Million by 2033 | FMI

The Europe safety eyewear market is expected to be worth US$ 941.8 million in 2023 and US$ 1,457.5 million by 2033. It is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The Europe safety eyewear industry remarkably increased with an overall CAGR growth rate of 3.2% throughout the historical period of 2018 to 2022. The market is anticipated that it will grow in the projection period.

With the exception of the blips, Europe safety eyewear industry has seen constant growth in the last few years. Factors like, the enforcement of regulations on the subject of safety at work, enlargement of industries which demand to use safety eyewear and attention to production safety all stimulate the growth of the market.

The market size is expected to continue expanding in the coming years. The market offers a wide range of safety eyewear products to cater to several industries, applications, and specific hazards. These include safety glasses, goggles, welding helmets, face shields, laser safety glasses, and prescription safety eyewear. Each type of safety eyewear is designed to protect against specific workplace hazards.

The demand for safety eyewear comes from a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and more. These industries have distinct requirements for eye protection based on the hazards prevalent in their working environments.

The Europe safety eyewear industry is witnessing continuous technological advancements. Manufacturers are incorporating features such as anti-fog coatings, impact resistance, UV protection, and advanced lens technologies to enhance the performance and comfort of safety eyewear.

Furthermore, there is a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials in the production of safety eyewear. Key trends in the Europe safety eyewear market include the adoption of smart eyewear technology, customization options for individual users, integration of digital solutions, and the incorporation of fashion-forward designs to enhance the appeal of safety eyewear.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Safety Eyewear Market Study

Plastic material held a significant share of 63.2% in the Europe safety eyewear industry in 2022 and is expected to hold 55.5% in 2033.

The value share of safety glasses in the safety eyewear market was 45.3% in 2022.

Institutional sales (B2B) holds a higher percentage of market share which is 49.0% in the Europe safety eyewear industry.

The Europe Safety eyewear industry was valued at US$ 905.0 million at the end of 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit Y-o-Y growth of 4.1% in 2023.

The safety eyewear market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2033 in France.

The German safety eyewear market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 2.5% during the projection period.

The United Kingdom safety eyewear market is estimated to rise with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

“The Europe safety eyewear market is a thriving and competitive industry driven by strict occupational safety regulations, a growing emphasis on worker well-being, and increasing awareness of the importance of eye protection. Offering a diverse range of products would help increase customers for brands by streamlining the availability of products from outlets.” – says a lead FMI analyst

Who is winning?

Key players present in the Europe safety eyewear industry are 3M, Bollé Safety, PIP Global, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, SureWerx, Stanley Black & Decker, Gentex Corporation, Encon Safety Products, Inc., Klein Tools, Delta Plus Group, Moldex/Metric AG & Co. KG, Lakeland Industries, Inc., JSP Limited, Bunzl plc, Radians, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UNIVET Group, Ansell Ltd., and Infield Safety among others.

For instance,

In 2022, Bollé Safety launched a new high-clarity lens called Comfort Sense Perception to protect workers in all conditions.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Europe safety eyewear industry, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Europe safety eyewear industry by product type (safety glasses, safety goggles, welding helmets, face shields, laser safety glasses, prescription safety eyewear), by frame material (plastic, metal, nylon, rubber, others), by lens type (polycarbonate lenses, trivex lenses, clear lenses, polarized lenses, photochromic lenses, mirrored lenses, others lens types), by end-user (construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, mining, military & defence, residential/ households), by sales channel (online retail, offline retail, institutional sales {B2B}) and country.

Europe Safety Eyewear Market Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Safety Glasses

Safety Goggles

Welding Helmets

Face Shields

Laser Safety Glasses

Prescription Safety Eyewear

By Frame Material:

Plastic

Metal

Nylon

Rubber

Others

By Lens Type:

Polycarbonate Lenses

Trivex Lenses

Clear Lenses

Polarized Lenses

Photochromic Lenses

Mirrored Lenses

Others Lens Types

By End User:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Healthcare

Mining

Military and Defense

Residential/Households

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Institutional Sales (B2B)

By Country:

Germany

The United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Nordics

Benelux

GCC Countries

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

