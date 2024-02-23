United States Dog Toys Market is Set to Cross a Valuation of US$ 4,359.2 Million by 2033 | FMI

The United States Dog Toys Market is estimated to total US$ 3,083.2 million in 2023. For the projected period 2023 to 2033, sales of dog toys in the United States are projected to surge at 3.5% CAGR. By 2033, the United States market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 4,359.2 million.

Growth in the United States dog toys industry is driven by several factors. This includes the growing number of pet owners and rising consumer awareness of pet health & wellness.

The growing pet humanization trend and focus on meeting the training and behavioural needs of dogs are also driving the market.

Pet owners are treating their pets as members of the family and are willing to spend more on premium products such as dog toys. This high spending on pets is expected to boost the United States dog toys industry.

Get Your Sample Report – Drive Business Success! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17513

Dog toys can help owners train pets and provide channels for their natural instincts as well as encourage positive behaviour with health benefits for their dogs.

The dog toys market in the United States is one of the leading and most diverse in the world. Factors such as increasing adoption of pets, changing consumer lifestyles, product innovation, and the rise in pet humanization are mainly driving the United States market.

The market is highly competitive, with a large number of brands and manufacturers offering a wide range of products. A few of the leading dog toy manufacturers across the United States include COLLAR LLC, Ethical Products Inc., West Paw Inc., and others.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The United States dog toys industry is estimated to reach US$ 3,083.2 million in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, dog toy sales in the United States market are set to thrive at around 3.5% CAGR.

By 2033, the United States market size is expected to reach US$ 4,359.2 million by 2033.

By product type, floating toys segment is expected to rise at 5.6% CAGR during the projection period.

By sales channel, the modern trade segment holds a share of 26.9% in the market while the online retailers segment is expected to thrive at a higher CAGR of 7.3% through 2033.

The West region dog toys market is likely to expand at a CAGR of ~4.4% during the assessment period.

“Dogs are considered as family members which leads to a rise in the humanization of dogs. As pet owners are willing to invest in high-quality and premium products that enhance their dogs’ comfort, health, and overall well-being, sales of dog toys are likely to rise at a steady pace across the United States during the next ten years. To gain profits, companies are expanding their product portfolios by introducing new dog toys,” – says an analyst at FMI.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17513

Who is Winning?

A few of the leading dog toy manufacturers listed in the report include American Dog, COLLAR LLC, Doskocil Manufacturing Company Inc., Ethical Products Inc., Goughnuts Inc., Hagen Inc., Penn-Plax Inc., Radio Systems Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, West Paw Inc. among others.

These key companies are continuously innovating for developing novel pet toys. They are also focusing on reducing product prices and strengthening their distribution networks. Further, various players are implementing strategies such as mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, etc. to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Recent developments:

In 2022, new dog toys were launched by Huxley & Kent, a prominent leader in pet toys and accessories.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States dog toys market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges compelling insights on the United States dog toys industry based on product category (training toys, health toys, grooming toys, and others), product type (chew toys, rope toys, squeak toys, interactive toys, ball toys, plush toys, squeaky toys, tug toys, floating toys, and others), material (fabric, plastic, rubber, wood, and others), age group (puppies, adult dogs, and senior dogs), and sales channel (modern trade, convenience stores, pet specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers, and other sales channel).

Market by Categorization:

By Product Category:

Training Toy

Health Toy

Grooming Toy

Others

By Product Type:

Chew Toys

Rope Toys

Squeak Toys

Interactive Toys

Ball Toys

Plush Toys

Squeaky Toys

Tug toys

Floating Toys

Others

By Material:

Fabric

Plastic

Rubber

Wood

Others

By Age Group:

Puppies

Adult Dogs

Senior Dogs

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Pet Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube