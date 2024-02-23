Luxury Yacht Market Set for 9% CAGR, Projected to Exceed US$ 19,924.7 Million by 2033 | FMI

The luxury yacht market is predicted to grow rapidly on a worldwide scale between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to generate US$ 8,812.4 million in sales by the end of 2023. By 2033, the luxury yacht market is expected to have grown to a value of around US$ 19,924.7 million. Key participants in the industry include luxury yacht manufacturers, brokerage houses and brokers, designers, harbor management services, the equipment and accessory sectors, journalists, and potential buyers.

The Dutch word “jacht,” which means “hunt,” is where the term “yacht” originates. “Floating Palaces or Floating Real Estates” is another term for opulent boats. They represent the pinnacle of lavish expenditure. Privately owned, well staffed, and exceedingly costly motor boats are considered luxury yachts.

Luxury yacht manufacturing companies are obsessively focused on quality because it is the prime differentiating factor between luxury yachts and non-luxury yachts. These companies manufacture luxury yachts using fast patrol vessels, frigates, and interceptors, which are used by world navies for high security. Growing awareness of environmental protection has led to the manufacture of solar luxury yachts.

Key Takeaways

Yachting along coastal locations is gradually becoming popular across various countries. The formulation of favorable policies has been effective in promoting coastal and marine tourism which has consequently led to a boost in yachting tourism as well.

The adoption of private boats for leisure, client meetings, and large-scale parties has become quite prevalent. In order to explore new locations with a smaller crowd, regions such as Asia Pacific, Antarctica, and the Middle East are preferred for yachting.

Another crucial reason for the growth of luxury yachting tourism has been the availability of renting of charter boats. Rentals for yachts are available on a weekly basis which further increases the accessibility of luxury yachting. With increased government participation to create yacht facilities and to invest in yachting, the future looks bright and full of potential.

Over the upcoming years, the number of ultra-wealthy households consisting of assets worth $100 a million or more is projected to increase by 70% in the next five years. Shipyards have therefore started to invest in new facilities and technologies to meet the expected demand which will eventually lead to growth in the market for Luxury Yachts.

The millennials from the new generation ranging from the age group 35 to 45 years have become highly environmentally conscious. This is extremely important to factor in since up to 40% of yacht buyers are now millennials. Therefore, the sector is slowly switching to green yachting by adopting a eco-friendlier approach.

2050, the International Maritime Organization has instructed the maritime industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2008 levels by the year 2050 and to reduce the carbon footprints of their boats. Electric yachts are also becoming quite popular.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant players across the global luxury yacht market comprise 60% of the total market share. In addition to that, the semi-custom luxury yacht market has seen a surge in demand in recent years which might be due to these categories of yachts offering a good balance of customization and off-the-shelf predictability and simplicity.

Key Players:

Ferretti Group,

Lurssen,

Feadship,

Princess Yachts,

Sunseeker

