Rural Tourism Market Poised for a 6.8% CAGR, Anticipating a $198.3 Billion Boom by 2033 | FMI

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the rural tourism market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 102.7 billion by 2023. Sales are predicted to increase at a strong 6.8% CAGR, putting the company’s market value at US$ 198.3 billion in 2033.

Activities conducted in locations with lower population densities are essentially referred to as rural tourism. These regions are mostly close to farms and other agricultural land and have stunning natural beauty. Rural tourism is significantly influenced by the seasons and local cultural activities.

It is expected that the highly participative rural tourist market would enhance people’s social and economic well-being. A number of local companies have recently opened as a result of rural tourism’s growing popularity.

However, rural tourism development is facing several challenges. For instance, waste is increasing across rural regions in the world where tourism is escalating. These regions do not have the infrastructure to manage waste. As a result, most of the waste is being dumped in the open.

Players in the market for rural tourism need to find ways of reducing the burden of waste. Governments should also get involved to make people aware of the damage to the environment being done through poor waste disposal practices. Green tourism, a particular sub-segment of rural travel, is picking up pace as a result.

Local players responsible for accommodation, food, and activities for tourists should step up to ensure that visitors follow sustainable practices. They should also maintain a fine balance between profitability and sustainability.

Key Takeaways:

  • The global market for rural tourism reached a valuation of US$ 96.9 billion in 2022.
  • In 2023, the global market is likely to reach a US$ 102.7 billion
  • Between 2023 and 2033, the global market is poised to register a healthy 8% CAGR.
  • From 2018 to 2022, the global market recorded a slow CAGR of 9%.
  • By booking channel, the online segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of 70% in the rural tourism industry.
  • The online segment is set to accelerate at an impressive 4% CAGR in the coming years.
  • Elderly people between the age group of 55 to 59 should reflect a CAGR of 5% and drive market expansion.

Key Players:

  • Village Ways
  • Himalayan Ark
  • Butterfield & Robinson
  • World Expeditions
  • Yatra.com
  • Condor Airlines
  • Lufthansa
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Martin Randall Exodus Travel
  • Beaches of Normandy Tours

Rural Tourism Market by Category

By Direct Suppliers:

  • Airlines
  • Hotel Companies
  • Car Rental
  • Train
  • Tour Operators
  • Government Bodies

By Indirect Suppliers:

  • OTA (Online Travel Agency)
  • Traditional Travel Agencies
  • TMC’s (Travel Management Companies)
  • Corporate Buyers
  • Aggregators

By Age:

  • Below 15 years
  • 16 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 46 to 55
  • Over 55

By Tourism Type:

  • Agro Tourism
  • Farm Tourism
  • Wilderness and Forest Tourism
  • Green Tourism
  • Eco-Tourism

By Demographic:

  • Male
  • Female
  • Kid

By Nationality:

  • Domestic
  • International

By Booking Channel:

  • Offline Booking
  • Online Booking

By Tour Type:

  • Individual Travel
  • Professional Groups
  • Group Travels

By Country:

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • The United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Australia
  • UAE
  • KSA
  • Italy
  • Qatar
  • Oman
  • Rest of World

