United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Industry is forecasted to attain US$ 293.3 million by 2033

The United Kingdom dysphagia management industry demand anticipates a robust surge in revenue, projected to escalate from US$ 232.4 million in 2023 to an estimated US$ 293.3 million by 2033. This substantial growth is driven by an anticipated rise in demand for dysphagia management products, expected to grow at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% over the forecast period.

The dysphagia management market in the United Kingdom demonstrated promising momentum, with total revenue reaching US$ 228.2 million at the close of 2022. This upward trajectory reflects a growing recognition of the importance of effective dysphagia management solutions and an increased emphasis on improving patient outcomes across the healthcare landscape.

“Dysphagia, a condition impacting swallowing ability, necessitates specialized attention and effective management,” stated FMI. “This projected market expansion underscores the growing commitment to addressing and enhancing dysphagia management practices in the United Kingdom, ensuring better care and outcomes for individuals affected by this condition.”

As the demand for dysphagia management products and services escalates, industry leaders and innovators are poised to cater to this rising need, offering advanced solutions and tailored approaches to enhance patient care and comfort.

This surge in the dysphagia management sector not only signifies economic growth but also underlines the dedication to improving healthcare standards and quality of life for individuals grappling with swallowing difficulties across the United Kingdom.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, structural abnormalities, and other medical conditions is a key driver of market growth.

The increasing awareness of dysphagia among healthcare professionals and the public is also driving market growth.

The product segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2033.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the largest end user of dysphagia management products.

Navigating the Challenges of Dysphagia Management in the UK:

Dysphagia, the medical term for difficulty swallowing, affects millions of people worldwide. In the UK, the dysphagia management market holds significant potential, driven by an aging population and rising awareness of swallowing disorders. However, navigating this complex market presents unique challenges that can impede growth.

Regulatory hurdles: One major obstacle lies in regulatory requirements for equipment used in high-risk anatomical areas, particularly the anterior neck. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) demands specific clearance beyond general clearance for neuromuscular stimulation/reeducation devices. This restricts companies’ ability to launch new products and technologies, hindering innovation in the field.

Safety concerns: The FDA’s caution regarding NMES usage on the anterior neck stems from potential risks of severe harm or death if general clearance devices are used in this area. This safety concern, while crucial, can limit the adoption of potentially beneficial therapies for dysphagia management.

Side effects of medications: Long-term use of dysphagia drugs like PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) carries its own set of risks. These drugs, though effective, have been linked to an increased risk of hip bone fractures, decreased absorption of essential nutrients, and opportunistic infections. These potential side effects warrant careful consideration and may deter some patients from opting for medication-based therapies.

Discomfort and complications: Feeding tubes, another common intervention for dysphagia, can cause discomfort and complications like throat irritation, abdominal cramping, and digestive issues. These side effects can significantly impact patients’ quality of life and limit the long-term use of feeding tubes.

Potential limitations of existing therapies: Despite their widespread use, PPIs and H2 blockers (another class of dysphagia medication) can cause side effects like headaches, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Additionally, some studies suggest a potential link between long-term PPI use and certain health conditions. These limitations highlight the need for further research and development of alternative, well-tolerated treatment options for dysphagia.

Despite these challenges, the UK dysphagia management market presents significant opportunities. By addressing regulatory hurdles, developing safer technologies, and exploring alternative treatment options, companies can contribute to improved patient outcomes and sustainable market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading dysphagia management companies in the UK prioritise strategic alliances as they seek to develop new product lines and increase their customer base internationally. In the UK, major players are also making significant investments in R&D to create state-of-the-art dysphagia management tools.

Recent Developments in the United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Business:

In October 2022, the United Kingdom-based company Phagenesis Ltd. launched the Phageneyx Neurostimulation System in the United States. The new system uses pharyngeal electrical stimulation to treat people with dysphagia.

In October 2022, Eisai and Cogstate expanded their agreement for the global development and commercialization of digital cognitive assessment technologies.

In December 2022, Astellas, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, and Takeda agreed to collaborate to reduce the environmental burden in the field of pharmaceutical packaging.

Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Nestlé Health Science

Danone S.A

Hormel Foods Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cipla Ltd

Eisai Co Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cook Medical Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

VitalStim UK

Nutricia Limited

Simply Food Solutions Limited

Ampcare, LLC

E2 Scientific Corp

TheraSIP LLC

Phagenesis

ProvaMed®

Kent Precision Foods Group

United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Industry Analysis by Category:

By Product:

Drugs (Proton Pump Inhibitors)

Feeding Tubes Naso-gastric Tubes PEG Tubes

Nutritional Solutions Thickeners Beverages Purees

Devices Medical Cups Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NEMS) Tactile-thermal Stimulation (TTS) Pharyngeal Electrical Stimulation (PES)



By Indication:

Oropharyngeal Dysphagia

Esophageal Dysphagia

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

By Country:

England

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

