Global At-Home Food Sensitivity Tests Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034

As per our latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global at-home food sensitivity tests market demand is projected US$ 241.4 million in 2024. The overall market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2034, with an estimated valuation of US$ 547 million by 2034.

Changing dietary patterns has increased the intake of the ingredients and foods in the diet, which produces reactions in people suffering from food sensitivity. The most common types of food causing food sensitivity are those containing lactose, histamine, and gluten. Hence, the possible cause needs to be determined to avoid future complications, requiring a test that could find the underlying reason for the condition, propelling the market for at-home food sensitivity tests.

The global allergy diagnostics business, mainly its food intolerance testing sub-segment, has grown impressively due to the high healthcare spending and rising demand for high-quality medical care and diagnostic services. According to the World Bank, the total healthcare expenditure in 2019 was 9.83% of the GDP.

Furthermore, increasing research and development in producing new and improved methods of at-home food sensitivity tests that would produce more accurate results are a few initiatives the market players took to increase the sales of at-home food sensitivity test kits.

“Increased awareness regarding allergy management, increased consumption of foods containing histamine, lactose, and gluten, as well as the cases of celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease, is set to propel the sales of at-home food sensitivity tests across the globe,” says an analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study Report:

Blood sample tests are the leading segment as a product and hold around 33.4% market value share in 2023.

Due to the rising demand for blood sample tests, the invasive type test segment is expected to take the lead with a 63.4% market share in 2023.

Gastrointestinal diseases are dominating among indication segments and could continue with a 9.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Hospital pharmacies make the leading distribution channel and are anticipated to expand during the forecast years with a CAGR of 7.3%.

North America is the leading region, with almost one-third market share in 2023.

Owing to the high prevalence of food insensitivity cases, India and China are the two remarkably growing markets with 7.3% and 6.2% CAGRs through 2034, respectively.

Market Competition:

Market players are incorporating various strategies like new product launches, expansions, and collaborations. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel at-home food sensitivity tests.

In 2022, FoodMarble launched the first pocket-size personal digestive tracker, FoodMarble AIRE 2, with hydrogen and methane breath analysis technology to determine the dietary items that cause food intolerance in people.

On April 20, 2022, LabCorp introduced a convenient home diagnostic test collection service in collaboration with Getlabs to bring together Getlabs’ phlebotomy service with LabCorp’s diagnostic testing to conveniently test customers in the comfort of their homes.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the at-home food sensitivity tests market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global at-home food sensitivity tests market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product– (blood sample test, tissue sample test, swap test, fecal test, and breath test), by test type (invasive and non-invasive), by indication (gastrointestinal diseases, joint pain, skin/allergic disease and others), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Players:

Vitagene

myLAB Box

FoodMarble Digestive Health Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

cerascreen LLC.

Everlywell, Inc.

YorkTest

TesMyAllergy (Global Science Technology Limited)

5Strands Affordable Testing

UCARI

Pinnertest Food Intolerance Test

Key Market Segments Covered in At-home Food Sensitivity Tests Industry Research:

By Product Type:

Blood sample test

Tissue sample test

Swap test

Fecal test

Breath test

By Test Type:

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Indication:

Gastrointestinal diseases

Joint pain

Skin/allergic disease

Others

By Distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

