Food Dehydrators Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2031

The global food dehydrators market size is predicted to reach US$ 3761 Mn by the end of 2031. As per the study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 6.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Europe is likely to dominate the industry on a regional level. Apart from Europe, Asia Pacific food dehydrator market and North America food dehydrator market are likely to be lucrative markets for food dehydrators. The market can be divided into four categories based on end use: industrial food dehydrator, commercial food dehydrator, residential food dehydrator and others.

Food dehydrator sales will account for 7.2% of the overall demand in the global food processing equipment market. Commercial food dehydrators success is dependent on innovation and steady production of high-quality food dehydrators. One of the main drivers of food dehydrator manufacturing and sales is the growing popularity of dehydrated fruits.

Key Takeaways from the Food Dehydrators Market Study:

The U.S. is projected to account for more than 91.2 % of the North American market in 2021, supported by enhanced need of longer shelf life products.

% of the North American market in 2021, supported by enhanced need of longer shelf life products. According to FMI analysis, Australia will acquire total share of 83.4 % of the Oceania region in 2021, on the back of government and organisations focus on increasing the exports of agricultural products.

% of the Oceania region in 2021, on the back of government and organisations focus on increasing the exports of agricultural products. China is dominating the East Asia market owing to the change of ideology from “eating full” to “eating well” which entails to increasing the production of products for increasing the export index. China holds a prominent position in the East Asia market with expected market share to reach 49.9 % in 2021.

% in 2021. Food Dehydrators industrial application to anticipated to hold 40.5 % of market share in end-use segment in 2021.

% of market share in end-use segment in 2021. Solar powered food dehydrators market is estimated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of around 7.7% over the forecasted period on the back of abundance availability in most of the regions and cost effective.

“As sustainability has become prominent in global market people now are not only focused on satisfying their own basic needs like food, but also inclined towards attending to others people’s requirements. To tackle the global food shortage problem food dehydrators play important role by reducing the food wastage.” said by lead analyst FMI

Dehydrated Fruits playing vital role in Fostering growth of the Food Dehydrator Market

As due to the covid-19 induced pandemic, over all global population is focusing on boosting the immunity by including natural products like nutritional fruits (Apple, Bananas, Kiwi, etc) into their daily diet plan, still due to short lifespan of the natural products like fruits and vegetable it becomes complex for the manufacturers to address the demands of consumers. In the wake of this scenario of increasing the shelf life of products without adding any artificial preservatives manufacturers are shifting towards food dehydrators which help to maintain the nutritional balance of the natural products and increasing shelf life of the products. This trend is expected to surge growth of the food dehydrator market over the forecasted period.

Who is winning?

Key players working in the global food dehydrators market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, research and development focusing on harnessing power of natural resources and strengthening the sales channels.

Some of the major companies offering food dehydrator are Hamilton Beach Brands, Excalibur Dehydrator, Lem Products Holding LLC, Koolatron Corporation, NESCO, Tribest Corporation, National Presto Industries, Inc., The Sausage Maker, Inc., NutriChef Kitchen, LLC, and Buffalo Appliances.

Market Segments Covered In Food Dehydrators Industry Analysis

By Technology :

Vertical Flow

Horizontal Flow

By End-Use :

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Energy Source :

Electricity

Biofuel

Solar

Others

Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Summary:

Food dehydrators are used to lower the water content from vegetables and fruits to increase their shelf life. Based on energy source food dehydrators are segmented into electricity, solar energy, biofuel amongst these solar energy is expected to gain more traction based on the factors like environment friendly, abundant availability and global reach.

