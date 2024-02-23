Global Automotive Pillar Market Anticipated to Grow Moderately, Reaching US$ 10,690.3 Million by 2033

The worldwide automotive pillar market is anticipated to amass a revenue of US$ 10,690.3 million by 2033 as opposed to US$ 7,016.9 million in 2023. The market is set to experience a moderate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

An integral part of a vehicle’s body structure, automotive pillars are used to provide support to the vehicle’s body and roof. Owing to the critical function of automotive pillars, market manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing robust materials for the production of these pillars. It is projected that the global automotive pillar market will generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3,673.38 million during the forecast period of 2023 and 2033; driven by a heightened demand for passenger cars and the growing awareness of vehicle safety features.

Historically, the market witnessed a CAGR of 2.50% from 2018 to 2022, attaining a value of US$ 6,753.5 million in 2022. During the projection period, there is expected to be a considerable expansion in the global automotive pillar market, largely attributed to the increasing vehicle production in developing countries. This growth is further fueled by the rising disposable incomes of consumers, which is leading to a surge in demand for automobiles, and subsequently, automotive pillars.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5903

Additionally, stringent passenger safety regulations and growing concerns for safety are also driving the growth of the automotive pillar market. The market is also experiencing immense growth potential due to the rising demand for high-end luxury vehicles, as well as the incorporation of advanced technology in automotive design, leading to an increased demand for automotive pillars.

Increasing use of lightweight technologies in the production of luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles due to their environment-friendly properties will have a positive impact on the automotive pillar market. Manufacturers are, thus, enhancing their products by increasing their load-carrying capacity while simultaneously reducing their weight by using plastic composites in the manufacturing process. This results in automotive pillars that are both lightweight and capable of bearing heavy loads. Hence, a surging preference for lightweight products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive pillar market.

Increased awareness and apprehension about CO2 emissions are projected to drive the demand for composite materials in the production of automotive pillars. Governments across the globe are implementing strict regulations on reducing CO2 emissions from automobiles which also led to a surge in demand for lightweight vehicles, resulting in a simultaneous increase in demand for composite materials. These factors are key drivers of growth in the automotive pillar market. However, increasing levels of global air pollution may still hinder the rising demand for the automobile pillar market.

Key Takeaways:

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment will account for over 3/4th of the demand for the automotive pillars in the international marketplace.

Based on product type, the pillar A category will dominate the global market with a 47.4% share of the market.

Strict automobile safety regulations will propel the automotive pillars market in the US.

India’s automotive pillar market will be driven by a surge in favorable government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

In a competitive market, significant participants are focusing on increasing investment in research and development efforts to produce novel automotive pillars. These businesses also concentrate on product development and upgrades while also employing strategies to expand their product portfolio. In a recent development, in December 2022, Panasonic Automotive held demonstrations of Systems of Systems (CPSoS) for the automotive pillar.

Gestamp, Trinseo SA, G-Tekt Corporation, Shiloh Industries, Sewon, and Toyoda Iron Works Co. Ltd., among others, are a few of the key players in the automotive pillar market profiled in the full version of the report.

Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5903

Automotive Pillar Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Pillar A

Pillar B

Pillar C

Pillar D

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltics Countries

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube