Top 5 Advancements in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry You Need to Know

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book – Plastic Injection Molding Machine, Plastic Extrusion Machinery, Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s plastic processing machinery industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

The global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market size was estimated USD 11.75 billions in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on technology, the hydraulic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.5% in 2022. The automotive industry is expected to have a high demand for hydraulic technology because manufacturing large & heavy parts requires a strong clamping force. In fields like aerospace, defense, and marine, hydraulic plastic molding machines are frequently used to manufacture heavy parts

Based on technology, the electric segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Electric plastic injection molding machines are highly efficient and require less start-up time and run-time compared to hydraulic injection molding machines. Electric plastic injection molding machines use 50% to 75% less energy on average than their hydraulic equivalents because they are tighter, faster, cleaner, and have a repeatable process production equipment with little waste

In terms of end-use, the automotive segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 29.2% in 2022 owing to factors such as material compatibility, high precision, repeatability, and surface finish. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight automotive components and rising automotive production are expected to propel market growth

In terms of end-use, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Electronics is one of the fastest-growing segments considering the wide application scope of plastic injection molding machines in the manufacture of smartphones, tablets, laptops, connectors, and sensors. These parts require high levels of accuracy and quality. The injection molding machine fulfills all the requirements and thus finds a variety of applications in the electronics industry

In terms of end-use, the medical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Plastic injection molding is used in the medical industry for manufacturing small and complex items such as dental implants, prosthetic replacements, endoscopic tools, tweezers, scissors, implantable components, orthopedics, and drug delivery equipment

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 with the largest share of 38.7% in terms of revenue owing to the massive investments by the governments of different countries in the region for the development of public infrastructure and expansion of residential construction

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book – Plastic Injection Molding Machine, Plastic Extrusion Machinery, Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Report Highlights

The global Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market size was estimated at USD 2.97 billions in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The injection stretch technology segment accounted for 52.5% of the global revenue share in 2022. The growing trend toward sustainable packaging and consumer desire for lightweight, break-resistant bottles and containers are both expected to drive growth in the market for injection stretch molding machines

The packaging end-use segment accounted for a 34.8% share of the global revenue in 2022. The packaging market is constantly evolving as firms seek new, ecologically responsible packaging choices that also meet their specific requirements. Due to its high level of flexibility and ability to be tailored in terms of form, size, and material, several packaging manufacturers prefer plastic blow molding machines

Asia Pacific accounted for around 38.6% of the global revenue share in 2022. The region’s packaging industry’s efficiency and productivity have increased owing to the use of cutting-edge technology in plastic blow molding machines such as automation and robotics, which has increased demand for these machines in this region

Go through the table of content of Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of plastic processing machinery adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market penetration.

Key players operating in the Plastic Processing Machinery industry are:

UBE Machinery

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Wittmann Battenfeld

Hillenbrand, INC

NFM / Welding Engineers, Inc.

BC Extrusion Holding GmbH

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter