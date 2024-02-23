Exploring the Shift: Window Treatment Industry Consumer Preferences

Window Treatment Industry Data Book – Blinds & Shades, Curtains and Shutters Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Blinds & Shades Market Report Highlights

The global Blinds & Shades Market size was estimated at USD 13.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

North America is expected to contribute a majority of the share to hold the largest share of global revenue in 2022. The demand for window blinds and shades for interior spaces in the North American market is booming due to the growing number of smart houses and increasing penetration of smart technologies in households in the U.S. and Canada

The shades segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Due to technological developments in the product, shades are becoming more popular. Manufacturers have developed technology such as remote control shades and automatic weather sensor shades, resulting in a surge in demand in recent years

During the forecast period, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The increasing availability of a wide range products of from different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-commerce platforms are among the major reasons driving the segment

Shutters Market Report Highlights

The global Shutters Market size was estimated at USD 7.16 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Shutters offer a classic and timeless aesthetic appeal to the overall appearance of both interior and exterior spaces, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Consumers are drawn to the unique and stylish look of shutters, which can complement various architectural styles and interior design themes.

The demand for shutters is rising due to their aesthetic appeal and the introduction of innovative products, such as motorized shutters.

Moreover, motorized shutters are gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers as they are controllable through remote, smartphone, and voice control devices. Consumers who prefer a beachy or colonial look, opt for shutters.

Shutters include adjustable slats that allow users to manage the amount of light and privacy while maintaining visibility outside.

Competitive Landscape

In the market, a mix of established companies and emerging players exists. Several prominent players are strategically capitalizing on the market’s growing trends while expanding their range of services to sustain and increase their market share.

Key players operating in the Window Treatment industry are:

