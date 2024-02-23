Global Patient Identification Wristbands Industry to Soar with 7.7% CAGR, Envisions US$ 1,038.4 Million Revenue by 2033 | as Per FMI Findings

The Global Patient Identification Wristbands Industry is on the brink of unparalleled expansion, with revenues expected to skyrocket from US$ 496.7 million in 2023 to an impressive US$ 1,038.4 million by 2033, as revealed in a comprehensive market analysis by Future Market Insights Inc., a premier research firm.

This remarkable growth, supported by a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, reflects the industry’s resilience and adaptability in the dynamic healthcare landscape. The past decade has witnessed unprecedented strides in healthcare, from revolutionary medication discoveries to cutting-edge medical equipment advancements. Amidst these transformative changes, the significance of patient safety has never been more critical.

At the forefront of enhancing patient safety protocols stands the patient identification wristband. For over a decade, these wristbands have been instrumental in elevating safety measures across healthcare facilities worldwide. The meticulous patient identification process involves cross-referencing patient records with the details and information provided on the ID wristbands.

This is a vital stage since it involves the patient interacting with the proper medical team. Using a barcode wristband simplifies keeping an error-free record.

The healthcare business has made significant efforts to adopt technology, including the most recent tools, gadgets, and security measures.

Patient identification bracelet makers will find more profitable business prospects as the healthcare sector’s technical infrastructure grows more efficient and advanced.

Local governments around the world are increasing their efforts in the development of low-cost raw materials for the manufacture of patient identification bracelets. This feature alone is likely to provide a major boost to the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Patient Identification Wristbands Industry Study

Because of technology advancements, employees are no longer necessary to manually print labels, peel them from the sheet, and stick them to bands. As a result, it streamlines the entire process, which is one of the key causes driving the 8.2% growth trajectory of thermal Patient Identification Wristbands.

Hospitals are expected to grow 7.8% from 2023 to 2033. As the incidence of chronic illnesses and infections rises, hospitals are projected to witness a large increase in patient load. They will very certainly invest in patient-identifying wristbands to improve patient care, tracking, and management.

By 2033, the United States will top the global market and generate US$ 357 million in sales. Rapid growth in the region will be fueled by widespread adoption of advanced technology. The market is rising as the emphasis on healthcare research and development increases significantly.

Germany has grown by US$ 2.7 million during the last decade, with a CAGR of 9.3%. As a result of improved customer awareness, the industry is growing. In addition, government initiatives, an older population, and industry leaders all help to drive market growth.

China will emerge as the strongest region growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Rapid socioeconomic advancement has had a significant impact on Chinese culture. The risk of chronic disorders in the country has increased as a result of lifestyle changes, urbanization, and an aging population.

Some of the leading companies operating in the Global Patient Identification wristband industry are

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Brady Worldwide, Inc. (PDC)

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Typenex Medical, LLC.

IdentiSys Inc.

Comfort Band,LLC

Medical Limited

Endur ID Inc.

Medline

Product launching is the key strategy adopted by manufacturers

Companies in the Global Patient Identification Wristbands Industry are striving to strengthen their positions through new product launches and approvals from both established and emerging market players. The product launch and acquisition accelerate the manufacturer’s strategy for capitalising on market share and capturing a significant market share. The following are some recent examples:

Covenant Health, based in Massachusetts, and Medline established a $75 million prime vendor alliance in March 2022. The two firms will work together in a three-hospital health system to find new ways to improve patient outcomes and streamline supply chain procedures.

McKesson Corporation, a worldwide healthcare company, will launch McKesson’s Fast Returns Solution for Health Systems in September 2021. The technology assists hospitals and health systems in collecting more credit for returned prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products by expediting credit processing and streamlining the returns procedure. This allows workers to devote more attention to patients.

Global Patient Identification Wristbands Industry By Category

By Product:

Laser Wristband

Thermal Wristband

Alert Wristband

RFID Wristband

Write-on Wristband

By Material Type:

Non-Tear Paper

Plastics

Vinyl

Trilaminate

Tyvek

Synthetic

By Closure Type:

Adhesive

Permanent Snap

Plastic Closure

Adjustable Clasp

Single-Post Snap

Hook & Loop

By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

Infant

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

