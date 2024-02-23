Global Dermatology Lasers Industry Anticipated to Surge, Hitting $3.5 Trillion Milestone by 2033 | Unveils FMI Report

The Global Dermatology Lasers Industry is poised to witness a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033, according to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The industry is forecasted to surge from its initial value of US$ 1,767.8 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 3,487.8 billion by 2033.

This anticipated growth signifies a significant transformation and expansion within the dermatology lasers sector. FMI’s comprehensive report sheds light on the key factors driving this upward trajectory, attributing it to technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and rising demand for advanced skincare solutions globally.

The Prevalence of Skin Problems is Increasing

Skin disorders and cosmetic issues are accurately targeted and treated with specialized lasers in laser dermatology. The availability of beauty and dermatological laser treatments, rising population spending power, the increased popularity of cosmetic surgery, and the presence of top dermatology laser machine providers are the important factors expected to shape the dermatology laser sector.

The high prevalence of skin cancer is anticipated to impact laser treatment adoption, resulting in increased dermatology laser sales. Furthermore, medical device research and development talents are becoming more prevalent as new healthcare technologies are implemented.

The growing elderly population and increasing healthcare infrastructure development expenditures in developing economies are two main factors bolstering the growth of the Global Dermatology Lasers Industry. The industry is experiencing tremendous growth as a result of increased demand in the beauty and personal care sectors, however, some factors are limiting its growth.

The high cost of laser treatment, skin discoloration in some situations, the danger of skin infection, and the heat released by the laser that might permanently damage the retina of the eye are factors affecting the market growth.

Hair removal and face rejuvenation are expected to remain the most popular dermatology laser application areas, owing to increased consumer spending on appearance maintenance.

Skin lasers are medical devices that use concentrated beams of light to treat a variety of skin conditions. These lasers are commonly used in dermatology practices and can be classified into several categories based on the wavelength of the light they emit.

Key Points from the Global Dermatology Lasers Industry:

The market is expected to surpass US$ 3,487.8 billion by 2033.

Important factors driving market expansion include increased incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis and vitiligo around the world, which are expected to propel the worldwide market.

The dermatology lasers market is expected to secure a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the dermatology lasers market.

Key Developments in the Global Dermatology Lasers Industry

January 2020 – Nurnberg, Germany, announced the release of the groundbreaking applicator ClearSkin PRO. This product has twice the strength of previous remedies, resulting in skin that seems to be younger.

July 2018 – Candela Corporation reported that its Vbeam Prima, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser, had received FDA approval (PDL). This product includes a new 1,064 nm wavelength as well as other innovative features that can successfully treat a wide range of skin diseases.

February 2021 – POETYK PSO-2, the second pivotal Phase III clinical trial investigating deucravacitinib, a new, selective tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, was announced by Bristol Myers Squibb Company. POETYK PSO-2 compared deucravacitinib 6 mg once daily to placebo and met both co-primary objectives, with significantly more patients reaching Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75).

May 2020 – Dupixent (dupilumab) was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

April 2020 – JUBLIA (efinaconazole) topical solution for the treatment of onychomycosis was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology business Ortho Dermatologics.

Global Dermatology Lasers Industry Key Companies Profiled:

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma Laser

En.

Candela Medical

Global Dermatology Lasers Industry Key Segmentation

By Product:

Solid-state Lasers Diode Lasers Nd:YAG Lasers Er:YAG Lasers

Gas Lasers CO2 Lasers Excimers Lasers

Pulsed Dye Lasers

By Technology:

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

By Application:

Hair Removal

Facial Rejuvenation

Tattoo Removal

Scar Treatment

Skin Cancer

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Varicose Veins

Actinic Keratosis

Wound Treatment

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

