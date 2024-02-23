Biomass Gasification Market Surges to US$ 114.0 billion in 2024, Set to Exceed US$ 268.0 Billion by 2034

The global biomass gasification market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 114.0 billion in 2024, driven by awareness and education. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 268.0 billion by 2034.

Integration of biomass gasification with other renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, in hybrid energy systems is gaining attention. The approach aims to provide a more reliable and consistent power supply, overcoming the intermittency associated with some renewable sources.

Growing investments in renewable energy projects, including biomass gasification, are contributing to market expansion. Investors and financial institutions are recognizing the long-term potential and viability of such projects. Efficient gas cleaning and purification technologies are essential for biomass gasification systems. Ongoing advancements in this area are improving the overall reliability and environmental performance of biomass gasification processes.

The growing interest in electrifying transportation, including electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, creates opportunities for biomass gasification to contribute to the generation of renewable electricity for the transportation sector. Government initiatives and policies, such as renewable energy targets, carbon pricing mechanisms, and clean energy incentives, play a pivotal role in shaping the biomass gasification market. Supportive regulatory frameworks can accelerate market growth.

Biomass gasification is gaining traction in various industrial sectors for process heating, steam generation, and combined heat and power applications. Industries seeking sustainable alternatives for their energy needs present a significant market opportunity. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving gasifier technology, increasing efficiency, and reducing capital and operational costs. Advanced gasification technologies, such as fluidized bed gasifiers and entrained flow gasifiers are being explored.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global biomass gasification market was valued at US$ 103.7 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

By application, the chemicals segment accounts for a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 154.0 billion during the forecast period

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

“Biomass gasification is well suited for microgrid applications, especially in remote or off-grid areas. The ability to generate power locally can enhance energy security and reliability, particularly in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Estimated Market Size in 2024: US$ 114.0 billion
Projected Market Valuation in 2034: US$ 268.0 billion
Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034: 8.9%
Forecast Period: 2024 to 2034
Historical Data Available for: 2019 to 2023

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Fuel Type

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ThyssenKrupp AG

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Sedin Engineering Company Limited

Cb&l

General Electric, Kbrinc

Air Liquide

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Company Portfolio:

ThyssenKrupp is a diversified industrial group based in Germany. They operate in various sectors, including steel, industrial solutions, elevator technology, and materials services. The company is also involved in various sustainable and green technologies. They have expertise in engineering and providing solutions for biomass gasification, given their focus on industrial solutions.

Siemens is a global conglomerate with activities in electrification, automation, and digitalization. The company operates in numerous sectors, including energy, healthcare, and industry. The company has offerings related to sustainable energy solutions. They offer technology and services for biomass gasification as part of their commitment to environmentally friendly energy sources.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global biomass gasification market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the biomass gasification market, the market is segmented on the basis of fuel type (wood, animal waste, others), and application (chemicals, liquid fuels, power and gas fuels), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

