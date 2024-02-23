Navigating the Horizon: Network Engineering Market to Surge Past US$ 50 Billion by 2024

The network engineering service market is expected to reach US$ 50.3 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 105.8 billion in 2034. According to projections, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2034.

As communication service providers (CSPs) struggle to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, the pressure to maximize revenue increases. New technological trends such as network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) are changing the deployment and management of networks.

Global network engineering service are predicted to grow significantly over the next few years. With more people using network infrastructure, 5G technology adoption, and the demand for network optimization and security, the market value is expected to rise. With technological advancements, organizations will increasingly rely on network engineering service as their needs evolve.

Adding security to networks continues to be a focus of network engineering service as cyber threats become more prevalent. As security threats continue to evolve, it is increasingly important that engineers stay up-to-date on the latest security measures and technologies to safeguard networks.

Network engineering service will be impacted significantly by automation and artificial intelligence. By implementing these technologies, it is possible to manage networks more efficiently, to prevent problems from occurring in the first place, and to increase productivity.

5G networks and network virtualization will shape the future landscape of network engineering service in an era of technological convergence. As the digital age evolves, organizations will have to employ skilled network engineers so that their network infrastructures can be designed, implemented, and managed to meet the ever-changing demands of the future.

Network engineering service will be impacted significantly by 5G technology. 5G networks will require engineers to upgrade infrastructures, optimize networks, implement security measures, integrate technologies, and support new applications. A significant economic impact is also expected to be generated by deploying 5G, stimulating economic growth and job creation.

Key Takeaways

Large size enterprises will continue to dominate the network engineering service market in 2024 with 67% of the total value share.

of the total value share. The market for network engineering service in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China’s internet penetration and digital landscape continue to grow, resulting in an 8.2% CAGR for the market.

CAGR for the market. The demand for network engineering service in Australia is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. The enterprise segment will account for 35% of the market for network engineering service by 2024.

“Faster and more reliable 5G networks enable businesses and individuals to take advantage of new possibilities. With the expansion of businesses globally, the need for reliable and interconnected networks for communications and data transfers is increasing,”opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Market Competition

Players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share for network engineering service. Industry players use several strategies, including acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches.

Top 10 Key Players in the Network Engineering Service Market

SINCERA TECHNOLOGIES

Juniper Networks Inc.

Datavision Inc.

Cyient

HCL Technologies Limited

Accenture

Infosys Limited

Advance Digital Systems Inc.

Movate

Hughes Systique Corporation.

Key Developments

In April 2023, Infosys, a leading digital service and consulting provider, became a Leader in the Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. In addition to marquee projects, Infosys has consistently focused on developing use cases.

In November 2023, the Navy unveiled a $173M network engineering contract solicitation. Through this contract, the Navy is replacing and consolidating its existing afloat networks into a common computing environment as part of its broader Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Service program.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global market analysis, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the network engineering service market, the market is segmented based on By Service Type (Professional Service, (Design & Planning, Implementation, Integration, Network Optimization), Managed Service), By Connection Type (Wired, Wireless), By Organization Size (Large Size Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By End-use (Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Enterprises (Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others)), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Network Engineering Service Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Professional Service Design & Planning Implementation Integration Network Optimization

Managed Service

By Connection Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Organization Size:

Large Size Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End Use:

Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

Enterprises Government & Public Sector Healthcare Retail & E-Commerce BFSI Manufacturing Automotive Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

