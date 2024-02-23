Strategic Insights: Endpoint Detection and Response Market Poised for US$ 25 Billion in 2033

The endpoint detection and response market is estimated to be worth US$ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 32.4 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 23.2%. The rising concern for data security owing to the rising popularity of remote working is one of the major market drivers for endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions during the forecast period.

With the rising trend of remote working, there has been an increase in the threat of data breaches and malware attacks. This has been a growing concern for data security, as the devices can be stolen, lost, or hacked, potentially leading to a breach of sensitive corporate data.

The growth of the global endpoint detection and response market is driven by Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend as employees using their personal devices for work-related activities, which has become increasingly common in recent years. Thus the growing need for managing and securing these devices boost the demand for endpoint detection and response solutions in organization.

EDR solutions are increasingly being integrated into larger security ecosystems, including SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platforms and other security tools. The increasing partnerships between EDR solution providers and other cybersecurity firms or industry-specific entities further drive innovation and market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the endpoint detection and response market was valued at a CAGR of 19.3%

Based on solution, the software segment is expected to account for a share of 64.5% in 2024.

Global endpoint detection and response demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 23.7% in 2024.

In the United States, the endpoint detection and response industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 21.1% in 2024.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 22.7% between 2024 and 2034.

Endpoint detection and response market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 24.4% in 2024.

“ The growing number of cyber threats, along with the growing awareness of the importance of endpoint security in the overall cybersecurity posture, is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Market Players

Bitdefender

Broadcom, Inc. Cisco Systems

CrowdStrike

ESET

FireEye

Fortinet

Kaspersky

McAfee

Microsoft Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Key players focus on organic growth strategies like product launches and approval. Collaborations and partnerships with key players and acquiring niche players are critical strategies followed by leading endpoint detection and response market.

Key Product Offerings

CrowdStrike k nown for its cloud-native Falcon platform, CrowdStrike provides endpoint security solutions that leverage AI and machine learning for threat detection and response. They focus on real-time visibility and prevention of threats across endpoints.

acquired by VMware, offers EDR solutions designed to protect endpoints by continuously monitoring and analyzing endpoint activities. Their technology emphasizes behavior-based threat detection and response.

acquired by VMware, offers EDR solutions designed to protect endpoints by continuously monitoring and analyzing endpoint activities. Their technology emphasizes behavior-based threat detection and response. Symantec, now part of Broadcom, offers EDR capabilities through its Endpoint Security portfolio. Their solutions provide threat hunting, incident investigation, and response functionalities to secure endpoints against evolving threats.

Market Segmentation

Solution:

Software

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Endpoint Device:

Network Devices and Servers

Mobile Devices

Point Of Sale (POS) Devices

Others

Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defence

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

