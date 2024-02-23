Global Old Corrugated Container (OCC) Market Poised to Reach US$ 65.7 Billion by 2033: Rising Demand for Recycled Fiber Fuels Growth

The global old corrugated container (OCC) market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated valuation of US$ 41.4 billion in 2023. Projections indicate that old corrugated container sales will reach US$ 65.7 billion by 2033, with the market expanding at a robust CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Insights into the OCC Market:

Rising Demand for Recycled Fiber: The increasing demand for recycled containerboard production has propelled the demand for old corrugated containers (OCC). Recycled paper, including OCC, has become a vital commodity in the paper industry, driving market growth globally. Market Dynamics and Fluctuations: The OCC market has experienced significant fluctuations in recent years due to changes in export opportunities and disruptions in the supply chain. These dynamics have led to pricing volatility, impacting stakeholders across the industry. Shifts in Chinese Paper Manufacturing: Paper manufacturers in China have faced challenges related to a shortage of recycled fiber, primarily driven by a decline in the country’s imports of recovered paper (RCP). To address this shortage, Chinese producers have increasingly turned to recycled pulp, which is predominantly sourced from old corrugated containers (OCC). Increasing Imports of Recycled Pulp: The import of recycled pulp in China has witnessed a substantial increase, highlighting the country’s growing reliance on recycled fiber as a key raw material for paper production. This trend underscores the importance of OCC as a sustainable alternative in the global paper industry.

Get a Report Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7072

Opportunities for Market Expansion:

The projected growth of the global OCC market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on the rising demand for recycled fiber. Companies operating in the OCC sector can explore strategies to enhance recycling infrastructure, improve supply chain efficiency, and address sustainability concerns to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Business Growth Opportunities:

E-commerce Boom: With the exponential rise in e-commerce activities, the demand for OCC used in packaging materials is experiencing a remarkable surge. As consumers increasingly opt for online shopping, the need for sturdy and eco-friendly packaging solutions has never been greater, presenting a lucrative growth opportunity for OCC producers. Circular Economy Initiatives: The global push towards sustainability and circular economy practices underscores the importance of recycled materials like OCC. As governments and businesses emphasize recycling and waste reduction, the demand for OCC as a key raw material in packaging solutions is poised to soar, driving substantial growth in the market. Technological Advancements: Innovations in recycling technologies and processes are revolutionizing the OCC market. Advanced sorting techniques, improved machinery, and enhanced recycling infrastructure are streamlining operations, boosting efficiency, and opening avenues for growth and expansion within the industry. Emerging Markets: Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are fueling the demand for packaging materials, including OCC. As developing nations witness robust economic growth and rising consumer spending, the OCC market stands to benefit significantly from increased demand in these regions. Collaborative Partnerships: Strategic collaborations and partnerships among key stakeholders in the OCC supply chain are fostering innovation and driving market growth. From manufacturers to recyclers to end-users, collaborative efforts aimed at optimizing processes, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability are creating new opportunities for value creation and expansion.

Upcoming Industry Trends:

Customization and Personalization: The growing preference for customized and personalized packaging solutions is a notable trend shaping the OCC market. Brands are leveraging innovative printing technologies and design capabilities to create unique and memorable packaging experiences, driving demand for OCC-based packaging materials tailored to specific consumer preferences. Digitalization and Automation: The integration of digitalization and automation is revolutionizing the OCC industry, enabling seamless operations, improved efficiency, and cost savings. From automated sorting systems to digital tracking and monitoring tools, technological advancements are reshaping the way OCC is processed, recycled, and utilized in packaging applications. Focus on Lightweight Solutions: As sustainability gains prominence, there is a growing emphasis on lightweight packaging solutions in the OCC market. Manufacturers are exploring innovative ways to reduce material usage while maintaining product integrity and performance, driving the adoption of lightweight OCC-based packaging solutions across various industries. Rise of Eco-Friendly Packaging: Environmental consciousness is driving the demand for eco-friendly packaging alternatives, including OCC-based solutions. Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship, fueling the shift towards recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials in the OCC market. Innovative Value-Added Services: Beyond traditional packaging, there is a rising demand for value-added services and solutions in the OCC market. From supply chain optimization to packaging design consultancy, companies are offering innovative services that add value and differentiate their offerings in a competitive marketplace.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7072

Key Takeaways

Old corrugated container (OCC) -11 as a waste paper type segment is projected to remain the leading segment and is anticipated to account for 45% of the market share by the end of 2022.

Based on the source, the commercial & industrial segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7%, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 3.7 Bn during 2022-2032.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are expected to showcase the highest demand, collectively, accounting for approximately 64% of the market value share by the end of 2032.

India is expected to dominate the South Asia old corrugated containers market over the forecast period

“Increasing waste management problems will drive demand for old corrugated containers. Sustainable packaging solutions provided by old corrugated containers and increased sustainability concerns will augment the demand in old corrugated containers market.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Companies:

Smurfit Kappa Group Kruger Inc. International Paper WestRock Company DS Smith Plc Sonoco Products Company Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Royal Oak Recycling RecycleMax Gabriel Container Co. Green Recycling Ltd. Allan Company Miller Recycling Corporation Berg Mill Supply Co. Continental Paper Grading Limited ALSECO S.r.l

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-7072

Market by Category By Waste Paper Type: Old Corrugated Container (OCC) –11

Old Corrugated Container (OCC) – 12

New Corrugated Container (NCC)

Mixed Material

Loose Material By Source: Household

Commercial & Industrial

Landfill

Retail By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Author: