Large Industrial Displays Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.4% CAGR and Reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2033

The significant expansion of industrial automation across a diverse range of sectors is serving as a pivotal catalyst, driving substantial growth in the Large Industrial Displays Market over the projected timeframe. These expansive displays play a crucial role in facilitating the visualization and monitoring of intricate data, nuanced process controls, and real-time production information. This underscores their indispensable nature in modern industrial operations.

Projections suggest that the global market for large industrial displays is positioned to achieve a valuation of approximately US$ 2.8 billion by 2023, driven by increased adoption across various industries. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2033, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the expanding use of industrial automation across diverse sectors. These larger displays play a crucial role in visually representing and monitoring complex data, process controls, and production insights. Additionally, the growing digitalization in sectors like pharmaceuticals, where accurate product counting is essential for standardized packaging, has led to the strategic implementation of these displays.

Continuous innovation and advancements in display technologies are further fueling the market’s momentum. The emergence of digital signage and lightweight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays is fostering a thriving trend within the large industrial displays market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is also contributing favorably to the market’s growth trajectory.

The increase in manufacturing capacities across various industries in nations like the United States and Canada, combined with the rapid advancement of automation and technology, has led to a significant rise in the demand for large industrial display systems. This heightened demand is primarily driven by the increasing focus on automation and the Internet of Things (IoT), which is expected to significantly influence market dynamics and sales trends for large industrial displays in the East Asian region.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market study reveals that the demand for large industrial displays experienced substantial growth, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2018 to 2022.

The LED segment, in terms of technology, accounted for a CAGR of 1%, highlighting its significance in the market.

Notably, the video walls segment is poised for significant expansion, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period, indicating a growing preference for this product type.

The North American region emerges as a promising hub for the large industrial displays market, with a projected CAGR of 6.2%, suggesting favorable opportunities for market growth in this region.

Projections indicate that the United Kingdom’s large industrial displays industry is anticipated to achieve a market value of US$ 4.2 billion by the year 2033.

The Asia Pacific region presents an opportunistic landscape for the large industrial displays market, with an expected CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, underscoring the potential for growth and investment in this region.

South Korea’s large industrial displays sector is projected to attain a noteworthy market revenue of US$ 5.8 billion by 2033, emphasizing its role as a significant player in the global market.

These insights from the market study provide valuable perspectives on the growth trends and potential opportunities within the large industrial displays market.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for large industrial displays demonstrates fragmentation, with the concurrent presence of numerous substantial and medium-sized participants. Prominent entities within this market are actively allocating resources towards strategic agreements, aiming to secure a more significant portion of the market share.

Prominent players in the large industrial displays market are:

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

WinMate, Inc.

Planar Systems, Inc.

Maple Systems, INC.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display, Inc.

Siemens AG

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Several prominent companies in the market have achieved noteworthy advancements.

Japanese Display Inc. (JDI) is a distinguished display manufacturer with a focus on the research, development, and production of diverse display technologies, particularly for industrial implementations.

WinMate stands out for its provision of expansive industrial displays, offered in a diverse range of sizes and configurations tailored to meet diverse customer requisites. The available sizes span from 10 inches to well beyond 55 inches, thereby offering adaptable solutions for a spectrum of industrial applications.

Innolux has strategically directed its efforts towards the advancement of Mini LED technology, a pioneering innovation that yields substantial improvements in contrast, brightness, and color accuracy compared to conventional LCDs. Innolux’s dedicated pursuits have culminated in the creation of Mini LED backlighting solutions, most notably for large-scale displays employed in industrial contexts. This technological breakthrough not only elevates visual performance but also substantially enhances overall picture quality.

Know More about What the Large Industrial Displays Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global large industrial displays market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the large industrial displays market, the market is segmented based on technology, size, and product type across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Open Frame Displays

Panel Mount Displays

Industrial Monitors

Video Walls

By Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

By Size:

Open Frame Display, Panel Mount Displays and Industrial Monitors 20”-40” Above 40”

Video Walls Less than 6 screens Above 6 screens



End-use Industry:

Discrete Manufacturing Automotive and Transportation General Manufacturing Electronics & Electricals

Process Manufacturing Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

