On-The-Go Yoghurt Market: Analyzing Market Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Projections for the Thriving Industry Valued at US$ 82,702.4 Million by 2032

On-The-Go Yoghurt Market is anticipated to increase a CAGR of 6.4% (2022-2032), reaching a value of about US$ 82,702.4 Mn by 2032.

An increasingly hectic lifestyle is driving demand for nutritious on-the-go products such as on-the-go yoghurt, which provides nutrients, vitamins, and calcium for a healthy living. On-the-go yoghurt is available in a variety of packaging options such as pouches, bottles, cups, and so on, making it popular among both youngsters and working adults.

The increased demand for on-the-go yoghurt is also driving the growth of the packaging business, which creates creative packaging for yoghurt and makes it easier for consumers to take it with them. An rising number of working women is also becoming a major market driver for increasing demand for on-the-go yoghurt to meet vitamin and other nutrient requirements.

Market Segmentation:

The on-the-go yoghurt market is divided into container types such as pouches, bottles, cups, and so on. For the convenience of on-the-go consumers, yoghurt is packaged in a variety of packaging that makes it easy to eat. Kids can get on-the-go yoghurt in a variety of retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Bottle and cup packaging for on-the-go yoghurt is mostly utilised by working professionals or for everyday use in the home.

On-the-go yogurt market is further segmented on the basis of its type as flavored and non-flavored. Consumption trend for on-the-go yogurt in flavored form is more as compared to non-flavored on-the-go yogurt as a result of improved taste and flavor. Thus market demand for flavored on-the –go yogurt segment is higher. Manufacturers are increasing production of flavored on-the-go yogurt to cater with growing demand in global market.

On-the-go yogurt market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops and others. Due to increasing busy and hectic lifestyles consumers are preferring online shopping to save time and hence mans are making product available through various online channels. Supermarkets/ hypermarkets and retail shops are distribution segments growing rapidly as compared to online stores for on-the-go yogurt market as a result of easy availability and convenient buying options.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the On-the-go yoghurt market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. As a result of increasing number of health conscious consumers in the regions North America and Europe on-the-go yogurt market is gaining traction. Europe is leading consumer of on-the-go yogurt followed by North America. Increasing number of milk-based product factories and investments by global players in growing their production base in Asia Pacific region, is factor expected to drive significant growth of on-the-go yogurt market over the forecast period. China and India are leading countries in Asia Pacific for the consumption of on-the-go yogurt.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing awareness of health benefits associated with it on-the-go yoghurt is trending in global market. On-the-go yogurt contains calcium, vitamins and other beneficial nutrients which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Easy availability of on-the-go yogurt in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarkets is also one of the factor driving market demand. Increasing number of consumers with busy and hectic lifestyles is factor driving market demand for on-the-go yogurt in working professionals.

On-the-go yogurt is available in different flavours which makes it popular in children for healthy consumption in turn fueling growth of global market. Increasing number of working women and various health benefits associated with yogurt products are other factors expected to contribute to significant growth of the market over the forecast period.

On-the-go yoghurt Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the on-the-go yoghurt market include Origin Food Group, LLC, The Nemours Foundation, Materne North America Corp., B&G Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, Alpro UK (Ltd.), Go Greek Yogurt, Sprout Organic Foods etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

On-the-go yoghurt Market Segments

On-the-go yoghurt Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

On-the-go yoghurt Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

On-the-go yoghurt Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

On-the-go yoghurt Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

On-the-go yoghurt Players Competition & Companies involved

On-the-go yoghurt Market Technology

On-the-go yoghurt Market Value Chain

On-the-go yoghurt Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

