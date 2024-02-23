Egg Protein Market Insights: Examining Growth Factors and Future Projections for the Industry Valued at US$ 17,048.18 Million by 2033

The global egg protein market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 16 Bn by 2032.

Consumers are focusing on maintaining health to improve body immunity against foreign pathogens. Egg proteins are perceived as healthy food product that contains various amino acids which help in muscle building that are not naturally present in the body.

Many manufacturers are focusing on improving the functional ingredients in sports supplements and so demand for proteins is expected to surge in the forthcoming years. Key players are focusing on developing variants that have low-fat content and different flavors like chocolate and vanilla to appeal to a wider range of audiences.

Egg proteins have wide applications in different industries such as food & beverage, sports nutrition personal care, and infant nutrition. Asia is expected to be the biggest consumer of baby food products.

“High demand for egg proteins in personal care products is expected to fuel the growth in the market. In addition to this, increasing adoption of egg protein as a thickening agent in the food and beverage sector will push demand in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By flavor, sales of unflavored egg protein will increase at a 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on function, demand in the thickening segment will account for 22.3% of the total market share by 2032.

In terms of end-use application, the sports nutrition segment will account for 25.4% of the total egg protein market share.

Sales of egg protein in the U.S. market will increase at a 4.7% CAGR through 2032.

The India egg protein market valuation is projected to reach US$ 611.5 Mn in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of egg proteins are focusing on research & development to offer effective formulations. Key players are collaborating with ingredient manufacturers and are launching new product lines to penetrate untapped markets. For instance:

Davisco Foods International, Inc. has launched New Specialty IP BiPRO® And WPC80. Known for efficient digestion, a complete amino acid profile, and high quantities of branched chain amino acids, these three new products are expected to deliver the high protein quality. They could also be used to alter texture and bind water in a range of food products.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global egg protein market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Flavor Type (Regular/Unflavored, Flavored), End-Use Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Protein & Nutritional Bars, Breakfast Cereals, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Prepared Foods, Meat Analogs, Dressings, Sauces & Spreads, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, Dairy & Desserts, Others), Function (Thickening, Leavening, Binding, Preservatives/Antimicrobial, Emulsifying, Crystallization, Others), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

Egg Protein Market by Category

By Flavor:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By End Use Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

By Function:

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives/Antimicrobial

Emulsifying

Crystallization

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

