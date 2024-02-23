Exploring the Growth Trajectory of the Himalayan Salt Market: Valued at US$ 18.5 Billion by 2032, Key Trends and Projections

The Himalayan Salt Market is witnessing steady growth, projected to achieve a value-based CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032. With an estimated size of US$ 11.4 billion in 2022, it is expected to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 18.5 billion by 2032. The top three countries hold a significant 35% market share, indicating a global surge in demand for this natural and mineral-rich salt. The increasing adoption of healthy and organic alternatives in the food industry is driving this growth.

Himalayan salt is created through water evaporation and is meticulously collected from abandoned mines in Asian mountain ranges. Himalayan salt is collected organically and may contain traces of other minerals in addition to having the same sodium concentration as table salt. Because of its distinct flavour, it is used in a variety of sauces and curries. Himalayan salt blocks are also utilised as grilling surfaces, providing a saline flavour to anything is grilled on them.

Bath salts are another product made with Himalayan salts. In spas, they aid in the treatment of tired muscles and skin damage. Customers are buying salt lamps in greater numbers due to reports that they improve the air quality, lift the mood, encourage restful sleep, and are also aesthetically beautiful.

Rising preference for healthy and organic products is expected to propel the demand for Himalayan salt as its production does not include addition of any chemical components. North America and Europe are expected to be attractive markets for Himalayan salt due to high disposable income and rising health concerns.

In Asia Pacific, salt is already used in many home remedies to avoid dehydration and bacterial formation. This is expected to impact the demand for Himalayan salt in countries such as India and China.

“Increasing adoption of Himalayan pink salt in personal care products, along with rising emphasis on the consumption of clean label products is expected to augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

North America Himalayan salt market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in the 2022 and to register a value of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period.

Market share of Latin America and Oceania is 4.5% and 5.3%, respectively, in 2022.

The Europe Himalayan salt market is expected to reach US$ 4.07 Bn by 2032.

By application, the food and beverage segment will hold the highest market share of 55% during assessment period.

Sales of Himalayan salt through online sales channels will continue gaining traction.

Competitive Landscape

Key Himalayan salt manufacturers are investing in developing innovative products that have multiple utilities. Mergers and alliances have been a prominent growth strategy adopted by companies planning to extend their market presence in the global Himalayan salt market. For instance:

Twincraft offers Himalayan pink salt soap that is made from a translucent base that has hydrating properties. It is a better alternative for sugar and coffee curbs that helps to remove dead skin and brighten the skin tone.

The study offers compelling insights based on Product Type (Iodized, Non-Iodized), By Application (Food & Beverage, Bath Salts, Salt lamps, Others), Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

