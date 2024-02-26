Poultry Diagnostics Market Predicts Whopping Growth to US$ 1.6 Billion by 2033

The worldwide poultry diagnostics market sale is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate of 10.5% CAGR during the course of the projected year.By 2023, the market for poultry diagnostics is projected to be valued US$ 590 million. The market for poultry diagnostics is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

The outbreak of poultry diseases and the rise in zoonotic infection cases are predicted to have an impact on the growth of the poultry diagnostics market in the coming years. Development of animal health information portals is expected to spur growth over the forecast period, especially in developed economies. Scholars and medical professionals can access and share information created at veterinary hospitals over the internet. It’s likely that this service will be included.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12773

It is anticipated that throughout the projection period, increasing government measures to promote animal health products may boost market growth overall. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs estimates that there are currently over 7.3 billion people living in the world, with 9.7 billion people expected to live across the world by the year 2050.

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), there are around 795 million undernourished or malnourished people in the world. The aforementioned data demonstrate the importance of making significant efforts to ensure a sufficient supply of food by widely utilizing poultry and cattle. It has been noted that the incidence of infectious illnesses is rising, which is prompting an increase in the use of poultry diagnostics over time.

The consumption of meat and eggs is also rising, which is accelerating the segment’s rise. For instance, the United States produced 14,639,012 tons of hen eggs in shells in 2015; this number rose to 14,490,724 tons in 2016. Therefore, during the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that increased production and consumption of goods generated from poultry in the area will fuel market expansion.

Market participants are concentrating on creating better testing instruments and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for more recent illnesses like mortality syndrome in light of the introduction of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests that have high accuracy and cost efficiency. Additionally, they are making strategic alliances and acquisitions to broaden their competitive environment, which is expected to support the expansion of the poultry diagnostics market size.

However, the absence of quick test kits for poultry and a lack of experts in developing markets are two things that might restrain the growth of the global poultry diagnostics market. Moreover, the high expenses of producing chicken are probably going to limit the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Over the forecasted period, the United States is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the global poultry diagnostics market. One factor promoting market development is the availability of several portals that provide information on animal health. These portals may be used by farmers to keep track of vital diagnostic tests, missing vaccinations, nutritional data, and preventative diagnostics.

China and Japan are expected to dominate the Asia Pacific poultry diagnostics market during the projected period. The market is also expanding as a result of more government and animal welfare initiatives in the nations to increase public knowledge of poultry diseases. Additionally, growing avian illnesses and rising zoonotic disease incidences are anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the course of the research period.

Owing to its link to subclinical infections, decreased egg production, and respiratory diseases, the avian influenza disease is expected to hold the dominant revenue, through the forecast period.

As it can quickly identify contagious illnesses like avian influenza which are common in industrialized nations, the ELISA test type, is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

Competitive Landscape:

The poultry diagnostics market is distributed globally owing to domestic and foreign competitors. Several companies command substantial market shares in their respective specialty areas. Large businesses often give natural events like product approvals and the rising incidence of zoonotic and poultry illnesses a high priority. These elements are anticipated to propel the global market for poultry diagnostics to grow quickly.

Key Players:

Agrobiotek Internacional

Affinitech Ltd.

Biochek

Bioingentech Biotechnologies Inc.

Bionote Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GD Animal Health

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IDVet

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zoetis Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

Request Report Methodology:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12773

Recent Developments:

In March 2018, the introduction of the Infectious Bronchitis Virus RNA Test Kit and the Salmonella Enteritidis-Typhimurium-Heidelberg DNA Test Kit for identification in avian samples was announced by BioChek.

In July 2018, to improve its position in veterinary diagnosis, Zoetis finalized the acquisition of Abaxis, a leader in veterinary point-of-care testing equipment.

Key Segments

By Test Type:

ELISA Test

PCR Test

By Disease:

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Avian Pasteurellosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Avian Reovirus

Chicken Anemia

By Services:

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Europe

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube