Household Water Dispensers Market is Projected to Reach at a US$ 9.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2033, the market for household water dispensers is expected to grow to US$ 9.8 billion worldwide. It is anticipated to exhibit a consistent compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, it’s probably going to hit US$ 5.8 billion.

Ease of use, portability, installation and the low price of household water dispensers are factors creating demand for kitchen equipment. Drinking water has become a scarce commodity in some regions. There is therefore essential to have reliable sources of water which meet the increasing demand for drinking water This is leading to increased product sales and market growth.

The household water dispenser market will be dominated by economical and functional versions. With advanced techniques, e-commerce platform providers are actively developing with new methods to scale up sales in the global household water dispensers market. People are now more aware that waterborne diseases may intrude into their lives.

Driving Forces:

  • Rising disposable income: Increased financial stability allows consumers to invest in appliances that enhance their quality of life, with water dispensers offering both convenience and potential health benefits.
  • Urbanization: Growing urban populations, particularly in developing nations, face concerns about tap water quality. Dispensers offering filtration or purification address these concerns, driving demand.
  • Health and hygiene awareness: Consumers are increasingly conscious of health and hygiene, leading to a preference for clean and readily available drinking water at home.
  • E-commerce surge: Online shopping platforms make it easier than ever to purchase and compare water dispensers, boosting market reach and accessibility.

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

