Filmmaking 2.0: The Evolution of Movies and Video Industry

Movies and Video Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The movies and video industry was estimated at 159.43 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% from 2023 to 2030. The video production market has seen many transformations over the years. Rapid innovations in video production technology have been made each year, with constant research and development. For instance, from evolutions in aerial video shooting using drones to 4K video production and virtual reality, video production technology has witnessed considerable technological advancements.

The trend of using drones and aerial videography has gained popularity in the movies & video industry. Drones consist of a steady camera that provides non-constrained usable footage that can be used for several purposes. Aerial photography has paved the way for drone technology in the video production industry for leisure and business purposes. Also, high-end aerial photography has become more affordable and safer, which helps companies expand their aerial videography services.



Video Production Market Report Highlights

By genre, the fantasy & science fiction segment dominated the market with a share of over 27.5% in 2022. The segment has significantly contributed to the industry, driven by the popularity of speculative fiction in film, television, and digital media

By consumer, the face biometrics technology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.0% in 2022. The growth trends of the consumer segment in this market are influenced by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and shifts in how people consume video content

The North America region dominated the market by a revenue share of 32.4% in 2022. Hollywood and the entertainment industry contribute significantly to this market. Additionally, the demand for corporate videos, advertising, and digital content also remains high

Video Streaming Market Report Highlights

The increasing usage of videos in corporate training and the impact of video streaming on the education sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the market

The Over-the-Top (OTT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to key trends in OTT, including increased demand for digital original content, hybrid monetization models, and intensive competition resulting in content fragmentation

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and Video-on-Demand (VOD) streaming

Movies and Video Industry Segmentation

Video Production Market, By Genre

Action & Adventure

Thriller & Horror

Fantasy & Science Fiction

Drama

Documentaries

Others

Video Production Market, By End-Use

Enterprise

Consumer

Video Streaming Market, By Genre

Action & Adventure

Thriller & Horror

Fantasy & Science Fiction

Drama

Documentaries

Others

Video Streaming Market, By End-Use

Enterprise

Consumer

