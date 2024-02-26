Illuminating the Future with Revolutionary Growth In United States Beetroot Supplement Market Analysis by 2034

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the United States beetroot supplement market value is expected to increase from US$ 143.5 million in 2023 to US$ 317.9 million by 2033. Over the projection period (2023 to 2033), sales of beetroot supplements in the United States are likely to rise at 8.3% CAGR.

Growth in the market is driven by a desire for healthier lives and increasing awareness about the health advantages of beetroot supplements.

As there is an ongoing trend of preventative healthcare in the United States, demand for plant-based vitamin supplements such as beetroot products is expected to rise at a healthy pace.

A large portion of the United States population is showing interest in consuming plant-based supplements to enhance their immunity and reduce the risk of disease development. This in turn is expected to bolster beetroot supplement sales.

Leading market participants in the United States are building a farm-to-producer approach to provide fresh, organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free products. This is positively impacting the market expansion.

The United States gym industry is playing a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of beetroot supplements citing the benefits of detoxification, hormone balance maintenance, nutrient density increase, brain health support, and blood sugar level balancing.

In response, United States supplement ingredient manufacturers are investing significantly in the market, producing beetroot powders and power gummy supplements without compromising the taste.

Likewise, the evolving consumer environment has seen a shift from basic to specialized meals, with consumers preferring branded, fortified, global cuisine, and ethically eaten foods. Due to this companies are introducing “better-for-you” products and calcium-fortified variations to assist consumers in proactive health management.

Companies are also offering healthful products without sacrificing taste. Introduction of beetroot supplements with exotic flavors will elevate demand in the market.

Consumer education is critical for establishing appropriate consumer involvement, and digitized ecosystems with D2C delivery models have also been established to meet this demand.

“The market for beetroot supplements is expanding rapidly due to rising customer interest in natural products. To cater to these demographic, manufacturers need to focus on product innovations to offer different formats and flavors to attract a larger consumer base.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Between 2018 and 2022, beetroot supplement sales in the United States grew at 7.1% CAGR.

The United States beetroot supplement market is anticipated to reach US$ 317.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. Total beetroot supplement demand in the United States market is likely to rise at 8.3% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. Based on form, powder segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 101.8 million in 2033.

in 2033. By packaging, bottle segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share of around 48.5% of the United States market in 2033.

of the United States market in 2033. By distribution channel, store-based retailing segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.

Who is Winning?

Simple Life Nutrition, Force Factor, HumanN, KOS, Horbaach, Bulk Supplements, Koyah, Peak performance nutrition, BioBeet® -Triquetra, Bronsonvitamins are key manufacturers of beetroot supplements across the United States mentioned in the report.

These companies are expanding their product portfolios by launching new products. They are also employing strategies such as advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to expand their footprint. For instance,

In 2021, to enhance overall brain health and cognitive function, SuperBeets® Memory & Focus Chews was launched by HumanN.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States beetroot supplement market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the United States beetroot supplements market based on claim (vegan and regular), packaging (bottle, can, jar, and sachet), distribution channel (store-based retailing (dollar stores, grocery stores, mass merchandiser, club stores, convenience store, forecourt retailers, drug store and pharmacies, and others) and online retailing (company website and gross merchandiser), and form (liquid, powder, capsule, tablet, and gummies) across the United States.

