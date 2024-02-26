Strapping Supplies Market Value worth US$ 7,692.7 Million by 2033

The worldwide strapping supplies market is poised for significant growth, with market valuation projected to rise from approximately US$ 4,739.8 million in 2023 to an estimated US$ 7,692.7 million by the year 2033. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2033. The increasing demand for strapping supplies across various industries is expected to be a key driver of this growth.

The strapping supplies market encompasses a range of products used in the packaging and bundling of goods for secure transport and storage. These supplies are designed to hold items together and prevent them from shifting or being damaged during transit.

The demand for strapping supplies is set to maintain its robust presence, with the logistics and transportation sector anticipated to be a pivotal contributor. According to insights from Future Market Insights (FMI), the logistics and transportation segment is expected to claim a substantial share, accounting for approximately 31.7% of the global market in 2023. This data underscores the sector’s indispensable role and enduring significance within the broader strapping supplies market.

Key Market Shaping Factors

The escalating demand for strapping supplies across diverse sectors such as logistics and transportation, food and beverage, and consumer goods is a primary driving force for the target market. The pervasive need for secure and efficient strapping solutions in these industries is propelling the growth of the strapping supplies market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of automation and the integration of strapping processes within production lines or packaging systems are anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the strapping supplies industry. This trend aligns with the broader industry shift towards automated solutions, enhancing efficiency and reliability in strapping applications.

Rapid Infrastructural and Industrial Development to Drive Strapping Supplies Market

The construction industry is witnessing a rapid rise, as per FMI. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics global construction market is expected to grow by 85% to US$ 15.5 Tn by 2030 with three countries namely, the U.S., India and China accounting for 57% of all global growth.

With expanding industrialization and commercialization in emerging parts of the world, the logistics and transportation requirements to support the shipping of goods have increased dramatically. Thus, the rising need for strapping materials in order to facilitate the movement of raw materials and goods to the construction sites is expected to fuel the growth of the strapping supplies market.

Drivers

Global Trade and E-commerce: The growth of global trade and the e-commerce sector is driving the demand for strapping supplies to secure and protect goods during transit. Industrial and Manufacturing Growth: Expanding industrial and manufacturing activities create a consistent need for strapping supplies to bundle and secure raw materials and finished products. Transportation and Logistics: The logistics and transportation industry relies on strapping supplies to ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods, contributing to market growth. Sustainability: Increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging and materials is driving innovation in strapping supplies, including the development of eco-friendly options. Safety and Security: Strapping supplies play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of products during shipping, contributing to their demand. Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure projects, including construction and renovation, drive the need for strapping supplies for securing materials and equipment. Recycling Initiatives: The recyclability of certain strapping materials aligns with growing environmental concerns, promoting their use. Technology Advancements: Innovative strapping solutions with advanced features and automation are gaining traction, improving the efficiency of bundling operations.

Key Players:

Signode

Greenbridge

SAMUEL SON & CO. LTD.

FROMM HOLDING AG

MAILLIS

Stra Pack Corp.

AUTOSTRAP INDIA

Scientex Berhad

MESSERSI PACKAGING S.R.L.

TEUFELBERGER

USA Strapping

CYKLOP

CAROLINA STRAPPING AND BUCKLES

POLIVEKTRIS

MOSCA

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Bands & Seals

Bracket & Buckles

Edge Protectors

Tools & Carts

Cables

Twist & Ties

By Material

Plastic PET PP PS Others

Paper

Glass Fibers

Fabric

Metal

By End Use

Food & Beverage Bottles Cans Boxes

Building & Constructions Steel Pipes Timber

Logistics & Transportation Pallets Containers

Consumer Goods Electronic Appliances Furniture

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

By Region

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

