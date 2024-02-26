Mobile Chipset Market Surges: Expected CAGR of 21.5% Propelling Growth to US$ 103,068.1 Million by 2033

The global mobile chipset market is estimated to be worth US$ 103,068.1 million by 2033. According to FMI Analysts, the worldwide mobile chipset market is expected to be worth US$ 14701.5 million in 2023 and to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2033. Mobile phone manufacturers have raised their demand for mobile chipsets as a result of technological developments in mobile phones aimed to suit consumers’ increasing desire for mobile devices. Rising demand for system-on-chip (SoC) products is also driving an increasing need for mobile chipsets.

Chipsets, or processors, have grown in prevalence over the past few decades as companies provide multiple elements on the same chipset, such as the CPU, graphics card, memory controller, and other critical components for mobile phones. Many new advancements, including dual-core and even quad-core processors, are developed on a regular basis. Owing to its benefit to the smartphone market, this has resulted in an upsurge in global sales of mobile chipsets.

The constant improvement of technology in offering a greater rate of processing is also to blame for the rise in demand for mobile chipsets. Because of its rapid adoption of new technology, Western Europe has surpassed North America with respect to market share, followed by Eastern Europe.

Key Takeaways from the Mobile Chipset Market Report:

The market has grown at a CAGR of 20% during the last five years.

North America leads the Mobile Chipset market with a market share of 27.6% in 2023.

Over the forecast period, sales in the United States are expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%.

During the projection period, Europe’s mobile chipset market is anticipated to account for 24% of the market.

Over the forecast time frame, the Indian market is expected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR.

“The Mobile Chipset Market continues to exhibit robust growth, driven by increasing demand for smartphones and mobile devices worldwide. With the proliferation of 5G technology and the emergence of AI-powered applications, the market is witnessing a surge in innovation as chipset manufacturers strive to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. This dynamic landscape presents opportunities for both established players and newcomers to capitalize on the ever-expanding mobile ecosystem.” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Today’s mobile processors are constantly enhanced with new technology and system advances. Mobile processors have evolved into an essential component of the complete mobile phone system.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro was released in August 2023 and included a Dimensity 6080, a 6nm chip (TSMC) with 2x Cortex-A76 (2.2GHz) and 6x A55 (2.0GHz) processors, as well as a Mali-G57 MC2. This is a replacement for the Helio G99, which has a similar CPU but a less efficient Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

In April 2023, Intel announced a significant agreement that will allow chipmakers to construct a low-power SoC using its 18A technology. The collaboration will begin by concentrating on mobile chipset design using Arm-based CPU cores before spreading to autos, IoT, data centers, aerospace, and government applications.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Mobile Chipset market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Clock Speed (800MHz, 1.5 GHz, 1.6 GHz- 2.5GHz, 2.6 GHz-3.5 GHz), Frequency Type (Sub-6GHz, mmWave, Sub-6GHz + mmWave ), Processing Node Type (7 nm, 10 nm, Others), End-user (Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and telecom, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics, Government and Public Safety, Agriculture, Others), and Region.

Leading Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Zhuhai Alltech Technology Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG

MediaTek Inc.

Broadcom

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AB

Qorvo Inc.

Mobile Chipset Market Segmentation:

By Clock Speed:

800 MHz

1.5 GHz

1.6 GHz- 2.5GHz

2.6 GHz-3.5 GHz

By Frequency Type:

Sub-6GHz

mmWave

Sub-6GHz + mmWave

By Processing Node Type:

7 nm

10 nm

Others

By End-User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Energy and Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

