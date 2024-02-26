Proanthocyanidins Market Set to Skyrocket, Projected Valuation Soaring by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The Proanthocyanidins market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of the potential health benefits these natural compounds offer. Proanthocyanidins are a group of polyphenolic flavonoids found abundantly in various plant sources, such as grapes, apples, berries, and cocoa. Renowned for their potent antioxidant properties, these compounds have captured the attention of both consumers and researchers alike.

The global proanthocyanidins market size is expected to reach US$ 372.41 Mn by the end of 2030. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 6.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the increased incidence and prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders have strengthened the need for proanthocyanidin supplements.

The increasing demand for anti-cancer food products in populations around the world also drives the industry for foodstuffs rich in proanthocyanidins. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

Proanthocyanidins are reduced tannins with several pharmacological functions. They are considered as phytochemicals that have defense and offensive molecules that offer several health benefits. Proanthocyanidins have several health-beneficial properties that are antioxidant, antidiabetic, anticancer, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective.

Due to this, they have a multitude of uses in pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical industries. Food processing waste and agricultural wastes contain huge proanthocyanidins amount that can be a viable source for functional ingredients and dietary supplements.

Key Market Dynamics:

Health Benefits Driving Demand: The increased incidence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders has strengthened the need for proanthocyanidin supplements. Rising Demand for Anti-Cancer Products: The global demand for food products rich in proanthocyanidins is on the rise, driven by a growing interest in anti-cancer food items. Growing Aging Population in North America: North America, particularly the United States, has experienced a significant rise in the aging population, leading to increased consumption of healthy food and a growing demand for pharmaceuticals containing proanthocyanidins.

Impact of COVID-19:

The aversion behavior of consumers due to the COVID-19 outbreak may impact proanthocyanidins consumption, with disruptions in supply chains and changes in buying patterns. However, opportunities for manufacturers have arisen due to panic buying, strengthening the supply chain.

Key Players:

Major players in the Proanthocyanidins market include NOW Health Group, Inc., Bio Botanica, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., Skin Actives Scientific, and others. High investments in developing proanthocyanidin products and research to enhance benefits are driving market growth.

Proanthocyanidins Market – Key Research Findings:

The global Proanthocyanidins market will expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over 2020-2030. Grapes seed remains the preferred source, with cranberry gaining gradual traction. North America is the market front-runner for Proanthocyanidins.

Proanthocyanidins Market Taxonomy

The global Proanthocyanidins Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Source

Pine Bark

Grape Seed

Berries

Distribution Channel

Drug and pharmacy store

Convenience stores

Modern Trade

Online retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

MEA

