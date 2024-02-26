Mobile Point of Sale Devices (mPOS) Market: Expected to Surge with a Projected 20.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 1,40,134.2 Million by 2032

The mobile point-of-sale devices market would be valued at US$21,063 million In 2022. The market is estimated to grow quickly and reach US$ 1,40,134.2 million by 2032 with an anticipated CAGR of 20.9%.

Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) are wireless devices that process payments from various methods like credit cards and debit cards, recently Mobile point of sale device services have been extended to mobile wallets and NFC as well.

Mobile point-of-sale devices (mPOS) are cost-efficient and suitable for all types of businesses, Mobile point-of-sale device is equipped with SIM card slots which enables merchants at remote locations to operate smoothly.

Mobile point-of-sale devices eliminate a single point of checkout for big businesses which enhances the customer buying experience.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4196

Key drivers for Mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices include low cost of devices.

Mobile point-of-sale devices (mPOS) can be equipped with any existing smartphone, mobility is another key driver for the Mobile point of sale device market, Mobile point of sale devices can be operated at any remote location and support merchants who have no fixed place, other drivers include a high level of customization basing on the requirement of the customer.

Mobile point-of-sale devices also offer customers centralized database management.

Migration from conventional POS systems to Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) systems is one of the key restraints for the market.

Preference for cash transactions rather than Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) transactions by micro and small merchants is another restraint for the Mobile point of sale devices market.

Security risks associated with Mobile point-of-sale devices is also one of the key restraints.

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional markets as they are fast in the adoption of technology.

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period.

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices in Latin America the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Major Key players:

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Square Inc.

First Data Corp

LifePay ZAO

Upserve Inc

Paynear Solutions Private Limited

CardFlight Inc.

Ingenico Group

Zebra Technologies Corp

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P

Seize this Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4196



Key segments:

By Solution Type:

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Dongles

Sleeves

By Technology:

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip

Pin Magnetic-Stripe Chip

Sign Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End Use:

Restaurant Hospitality (Lodging)

Healthcare

Retail Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube