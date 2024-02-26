Germany Culinary Tourism Market Eyes Impressive 12.4% CAGR Growth Through 2032 | FMI

Germany Culinary Tourism Market

The Germany culinary tourism market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 48,199 Million in 2022, with sales growing at a 12.4% CAGR through 2032.

Online platforms and social media platforms are being used by the leading German culinary tourism players to promote the cuisine heritage of Germany. The wine making and tasting package available within culinary packages is appealing international tourists.

The government is also financing local and small restaurants/hotels/ cafes to promote the culinary tourism market. They are also promoting new entrepreneurs. Thanks to this, restaurant and cafes owners are more motivated to provide local delicacies made from the local ingredients found in particular locations in Germany.

Key Takeaways:    

  • Based on activities, the restaurant segment will account for a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.
  • Online bookings are expected to contribute a the most to the Germany culinary tourism market.
  • The influx of international tourists in Germany will remain high.
  • Individuals in the 35-45 age bracket are most interested in taking German culinary tours.

Key Players

  • Fork & Walk Tours Munich
  • VOC – Vereinte Ostdeutsche Compagnie GmbH
  • Withlocals
  • Travelxsite
  • Discover Bohemia Tours
  • Fat Tire Tours Berlin
  • Henry Heidelberg Tours
  • A Friend in Berlin
  • Räucherspeziatlitäten Pfau
  • Wie schmeckt meine Stadt
  • Opatrip.com Germany
  • Travelxsite
  • Essence of Berlin
  • Tripaneer
  • Goway Travel

The Germany Culinary Tourism Market By Category

By Activity Type:

  • Culinary Trials
  • Cooking Classes
  • Restaurants
  • Food Festivals
  • Others

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking
  • Online Booking
  • In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic
  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveler
  • Package Traveler
  • Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men
  • Women

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years
  • 26-35 Years
  • 36-45 Years
  • 46-55 Years
  • 66-75 Years

