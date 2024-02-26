Germany Culinary Tourism Market Eyes Impressive 12.4% CAGR Growth Through 2032 | FMI

The Germany culinary tourism market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 48,199 Million in 2022, with sales growing at a 12.4% CAGR through 2032.

Online platforms and social media platforms are being used by the leading German culinary tourism players to promote the cuisine heritage of Germany. The wine making and tasting package available within culinary packages is appealing international tourists.

The government is also financing local and small restaurants/hotels/ cafes to promote the culinary tourism market. They are also promoting new entrepreneurs. Thanks to this, restaurant and cafes owners are more motivated to provide local delicacies made from the local ingredients found in particular locations in Germany.

Gain In-Depth Knowledge with a Report Sample Request:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15313

Key Takeaways:

Based on activities, the restaurant segment will account for a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.

Online bookings are expected to contribute a the most to the Germany culinary tourism market.

The influx of international tourists in Germany will remain high.

Individuals in the 35-45 age bracket are most interested in taking German culinary tours.

Key Players

Fork & Walk Tours Munich

VOC – Vereinte Ostdeutsche Compagnie GmbH

Withlocals

Travelxsite

Discover Bohemia Tours

Fat Tire Tours Berlin

Henry Heidelberg Tours

A Friend in Berlin

Räucherspeziatlitäten Pfau

Wie schmeckt meine Stadt

Opatrip.com Germany

Travelxsite

Essence of Berlin

Tripaneer

Goway Travel

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15313

The Germany Culinary Tourism Market By Category

By Activity Type:

Culinary Trials

Cooking Classes

Restaurants

Food Festivals

Others

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveler

Package Traveler

Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube