France Tourism Market Culinary Delight to Achieve a US$ 161.94 Billion Milestone by 2033 at 16.6% CAGR | FMI

The France culinary tourism market had a market value of US$ 29.9 billion in 2022, and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033 to reach a market value of US$ 161.94 billion.

The renowned French cuisine consistently delights visitors from other countries. Fresh food, traditional dining customs, regional specialties, and a long culinary tradition. There are many wonderful reasons to travel and indulge in the best French cuisine.

France is renowned for its wineries and vineyards. The wine tourism sector in France is well-established, and visitor experiences differ from region to region. Millions of wine enthusiasts go to France each year to experience the amazing history, vineyards, and world-class wines of the nation. French wine regions provide a vast selection of wines manufactured from several native grape varieties.

Visitors adore coming to the France wine area to partake in the wide variety of wine tourist attractions, which vary from simple wine tastings and vineyard tours to experiences during harvest. There is an increase in the number of culinary institutes around France with the growing popularity of cooking and the rise of the culinary business. A sizable number of cooking specialists are being drawn to culinary work chances by knowledge that cooking is a gender-neutral vocation and the propensity for cooking, thereby boosting the regional growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to a survey from Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for culinary tourism in France was expected to reach a worth of US$ 16.18 billion in 2018.

Sales in the France culinary tourism market increased significantly between 2018 and 2022, with a CAGR of 9.5%.

Over 39.7% of the European market share in 2022 was accounted for by the online booking channel segment.

France’s numerous food festivals, which were hosted in 2022, accounted for over 43.8% of the gastronomic market in Europe.

International travelers accounted for 25% of the global culinary market in 2022 and 41% of the European culinary market.

The key players in this market include:

Flag Travel Holidays

My French Voyage

Contiki

Provence Small Group Tours

Food N’ Wine Vacations

So Provence So Alps!

Blue-Roads Touring

Exodus Travels

Back-Roads Touring

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Avalon Waterways

A-ROSA

CroisiEurope River Cruises

Omega Tours

UTracks

Key Segments Profiled in the France Culinary Tourism Market By Activity Type: Culinary Trials

Cooking Classes

Restaurants

Food Festivals

Others By Booking Channel: Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking By Tourist Type: Domestic

International By Tour Type: Independent Traveler

Package Traveler

Tour Group By Consumer Orientation: Men

Women By Age Group: 15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years