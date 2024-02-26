France Tourism Market Culinary Delight to Achieve a US$ 161.94 Billion Milestone by 2033 at 16.6% CAGR | FMI

Posted on 2024-02-26 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

France Tourism Market

France Tourism Market

The France culinary tourism market had a market value of US$ 29.9 billion in 2022, and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2033 to reach a market value of US$ 161.94 billion.

The renowned French cuisine consistently delights visitors from other countries. Fresh food, traditional dining customs, regional specialties, and a long culinary tradition. There are many wonderful reasons to travel and indulge in the best French cuisine.

France is renowned for its wineries and vineyards. The wine tourism sector in France is well-established, and visitor experiences differ from region to region. Millions of wine enthusiasts go to France each year to experience the amazing history, vineyards, and world-class wines of the nation. French wine regions provide a vast selection of wines manufactured from several native grape varieties.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15321

Visitors adore coming to the France wine area to partake in the wide variety of wine tourist attractions, which vary from simple wine tastings and vineyard tours to experiences during harvest. There is an increase in the number of culinary institutes around France with the growing popularity of cooking and the rise of the culinary business. A sizable number of cooking specialists are being drawn to culinary work chances by knowledge that cooking is a gender-neutral vocation and the propensity for cooking, thereby boosting the regional growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • According to a survey from Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for culinary tourism in France was expected to reach a worth of US$ 16.18 billion in 2018.
  • Sales in the France culinary tourism market increased significantly between 2018 and 2022, with a CAGR of 9.5%.
  • Over 39.7% of the European market share in 2022 was accounted for by the online booking channel segment.
  • France’s numerous food festivals, which were hosted in 2022, accounted for over 43.8% of the gastronomic market in Europe.
  • International travelers accounted for 25% of the global culinary market in 2022 and 41% of the European culinary market.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15321

The key players in this market include:

  • Flag Travel Holidays
  • My French Voyage
  • Contiki
  • Provence Small Group Tours
  • Food N’ Wine Vacations
  • So Provence So Alps!
  • Blue-Roads Touring
  • Exodus Travels
  • Back-Roads Touring
  • Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
  • Avalon Waterways
  • A-ROSA
  • CroisiEurope River Cruises
  • Omega Tours
  • UTracks
  • Food N’ Wine Vacations

Key Segments Profiled in the France Culinary Tourism Market

By Activity Type:

  • Culinary Trials
  • Cooking Classes
  • Restaurants
  • Food Festivals
  • Others

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking
  • Online Booking
  • In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic
  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveler
  • Package Traveler
  • Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men
  • Women

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years
  • 26-35 Years
  • 36-45 Years
  • 46-55 Years
  • 66-75 Years

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution