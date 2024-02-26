Understanding the Psychology Behind Handbag Purchases: A Consumer Behavior Analysis

Handbag Industry Data Book – Tote Handbag, Clutch Handbag and Satchel Handbag Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s handbag industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Handbag Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Tote Handbags Market Report Highlights

The global Tote Handbags Market size was valued at USD 21,186.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023-2030.

Tote bags are generally larger in size compared to other handbags, providing ample space to carry essentials such as laptops, books, gym clothes, groceries, or even beach accessories.

Korean fashion and aesthetics have gained significant popularity among younger consumers worldwide.

Tote bags align well with the minimalist, practical, and stylish aspects of Korean fashion trends, contributing to their increased demand.

The high-quality craftsmanship associated with leather goods ensures that these handbags can last for years, making them a worthwhile investment for many consumers.

Many professionals, such as businesspeople, lawyers, and executives, prefer leather tote bags for their sleek and polished appearance.

Clutch Handbag Market Report Highlights

The global Clutch Handbags Market size was valued at USD 12,364.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

As consumers have more purchasing power, they are more likely to invest in high-end and designer handbags, including clutch bags, as a symbol of luxury and status.

Consumers appreciate the convenience and elegance of clutch bags, which can elevate their outfits and make a fashion statement on special occasions.

Clutch handbags are characterized by their small size and lack of handles or straps, typically designed to be carried in one hand or tucked under the arm.

The increasing prices of designer bags and their ever-increasing demand among high-income households have facilitated the overall demand for luxury accessories like leather clutch bags in countries like the U.S. and the U.K.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Handbag manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Handbag Industry are:

Sangetsu Corporation

Louis Vuitton

Hermès International S.A

Michael Kors

Fossil Group, Inc.

