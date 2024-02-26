Bottled Water Processing Market Proposal, Demand And Trade Analysis 2029

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Global bottled water processing market has been projected to reach the valuation of over US$ 392 Bn between 2019 and 2029, as indicated by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report. Bottled water processing activities will remain strong amid the pandemic, as a lack of adequate clean drinking water continues to be a critical problem across several economies.

Extensive restrictive measures set up by governments around the world to combat the global coronavirus outbreak are creating logistical challenges for the bottled water processing sector. While this is creating new bottlenecks in the sector, consumers continue to prefer stockpiling of essential commodities. This remains the key factor sustaining demand for bottled water even during the global COVID-19 crisis.

Key Market Dynamics:

Demand Sustained Amid Pandemic: The lack of clean drinking water continues to be a critical issue globally, sustaining demand for bottled water processing even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Logistical Challenges vs. Consumer Stockpiling: Government restrictions create logistical challenges, but consumer preferences for stockpiling essential commodities, including bottled water, are sustaining the sector.

“A key factor driving growth of the global bottled water processing market is the rising demand for high-quality water from consumers with health concerns during the pandemic. Further, attractive packaging and product launches offered by leading players are likely to aid growth in the market,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Bottled Water Processing Market Study:

Leading Water Types: Still water maintains a lead for drinking water applications.

Sparkling water experiences higher growth. Packaging Dominance: PET bottle packaging retains significance due to lower costs and durability. Application and Source Preferences: Reverse osmosis applications lead, while ultrafiltration gains traction.

Asia Pacific holds a major market share due to rapid population growth and water contamination.

Growth Factors:

High Consumption and Technological Advances: Increased bottled water consumption and technological advances in processing equipment drive market growth. Government Policies and Consumer Awareness: Changes in government policies and growing consumer awareness about water treatment procedures contribute to market expansion. Flavored Product Launches: New flavored product launches targeting millennial consumers fuel market growth.

Challenges:

High Capital Requirements: The high capital requirements for developing new production facilities hinder market growth. Environmental Concerns: Environmental concerns associated with bottled water production and plastic bottle waste pollution negatively impact the market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The demand for bottled water is expected to remain high during the pandemic, supported by government initiatives and consumer stockpiling. While supply chain disruptions may create temporary shortages, they also generate lucrative opportunities for the future.

Competitive Landscape of Bottled Water Processing Market

Some of the major companies profiled in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Axeon Water Technologies, Pall Corporation, NorlandInternational Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Seychelles Environmental Technologies Inc., Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc., General Electric, and Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc. Players in bottled water processing market are leveraging consumer concerns about chemical pollutants, and the lack of legislation for the protection of safe drinking water around the world.

Bottled Water Processing Equipment Market Taxonomy

The global Bottled Water Processing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Equipment

Filter

Bottle washer

Filler & capper

Blow molder

Shrink wrapper

Technology

RO

UF

MF

Chlorination

Washing

Filling

Application