Surface Protection Films Market Outlook: Forecasting 5.7% CAGR by 2030

In 2022, worldwide sales of surface protection films amount to approximately US$ 1.5 billion. Looking ahead to the period spanning from 2022 to 2030, the global market for surface protection films is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, culminating in a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2030. This projection underscores the increasing demand for surface protection films across various industries, driven by factors such as the need for safeguarding surfaces during transportation, installation, and usage. The market’s growth trajectory reflects its crucial role in preserving the quality and appearance of surfaces in diverse applications.

The demand for surface protection films is poised for healthy growth, propelled by the expanding construction industry, which serves as a key driving force throughout the assessment period. Furthermore, newly invented and developed surface protection films offer additional benefits, including protection against high temperatures and fire, thereby contributing to the extension of a product’s lifespan. This innovation not only enhances the durability of surfaces but also adds value by ensuring longevity, making surface protection films an essential component in various applications across different sectors.

Business Growth Drivers:

Growing Construction and Automotive Industries: The increasing demand for surface protection films can be attributed to the burgeoning construction and automotive sectors. These films are widely used to protect surfaces during transportation, installation, and construction processes, thereby driving market growth. Rising Awareness about Surface Protection: With increasing awareness about the benefits of surface protection films in preserving the aesthetic appeal and extending the lifespan of products, there has been a surge in demand from various end-use industries such as electronics, aerospace, and furniture. Advancements in Film Technology: Continuous advancements in film technology have led to the development of high-performance surface protection films with enhanced features such as UV resistance, scratch resistance, and durability, thus expanding their applications across diverse industries. Stringent Regulations Regarding Surface Protection: The implementation of stringent regulations and standards pertaining to surface protection and safety measures in industries such as electronics and automotive has propelled the demand for surface protection films that comply with these standards. Growing E-commerce Sector: The booming e-commerce sector has increased the need for protective packaging solutions, including surface protection films, to ensure the safe transit of goods, thereby fueling market growth.

Find Out The Major Key Players:

Chargeurs S.A

Nitto Denko Corp

Tredegar Corporation

Polifilm GmbH

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

DUNMORE Corporation

Grafix Plastics

Surface Armor LLC

LAMIN-X Protective Films

Pelloplast OY

MacDermid Autotype Ltd

DUTE Industrial Group

Competitive Landscape

For instance,

Dow Corning’s has manufactured silicone-enabled protective film solutions, specially designed for the growing electronic devices industry. The company has added desirable features such as low adhesion, low migration silicone PSAs, and high-performance silicone hard coating. These features are deemed suitable for modern touchscreen display panels, which have quickly gained market share.

Nitto Denko Corporation’s surface protection films are specifically designed for laser processing LASERGUARD series, with emphasis on features such as no chlorine-based gas emissions during laser machining, smoother finishing, with no need for film peeling-off work, which used to be a requirement before processing in conventional protective films.

Key Segments:

By Technology:

Adhesion Lamination Dry Bond Lamination Wet Bond Lamination Energy Curable Adhesive Lamination Hot Melt Seal Coating Solventless Lamination Others

Coextrusion Lamination

By Colour:

Transparent Surface Protection Films

Translucent Surface Protection Films

Coloured/Tinted Surface Protection Films

Opaque Surface Protection Films

By Application:

Metal Sheets

Glass & Mirrors

Prepainted Surfaces

Plastic Sheets

PVC Profiles

Furniture Surfaces

Carpet Protection

Others

By Industry: