Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry Set to Achieve a US$ 3,541 Million Valuation by 2033, Fueled by a 10.5% CAGR | Forecasts FMI

The Global Cell Culture Media Bag Industry is poised for an extraordinary transformation, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 3,541 million by the year 2033, marking a substantial increase from US$ 1,308.7 million in 2023. This remarkable growth is underpinned by a robust 10.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), highlighting the escalating demand for cell culture media bags across diverse sectors.

As a pivotal segment within the life sciences industry, the cell culture media bag market is experiencing a paradigm shift driven by cutting-edge advancements in cell culture technologies. These innovative bags are instrumental in facilitating cell growth for a myriad of applications, ranging from pharmaceutical research to biotechnology.

Analysts attribute the surge in the adoption of cell culture media bags to their unparalleled efficiency in providing a controlled environment for cell growth. These bags ensure optimal conditions for cell culture processes, offering distinct advantages such as scalability, user-friendly features, and a significantly reduced risk of contamination. In the modern laboratory setting, these attributes make cell culture media bags indispensable.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12670

Key Takeaways

2D bag designs are expected to account for over half of the market value, owing to their high flexibility

Very large bags (>3000 ml) will remain the most sought out size, owing to low contamination properties

By host cell, the bacterial cell segment is projected to account for the majority of market value, ascribed to an increasing number of studies on diseases caused by bacteria.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing will remain a key end-use segment, capturing over 2/3rds of market value through the forecast period.

US will remain the largest market for cell culture media bags globally.

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry Competitive Landscape:

In this fast-growing industry, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, expansions, and other strategies have been used to gain a major piece of the Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry.

To meet the increased demand for bioprocess manufacturing activities, market participants are concentrating on up-scaling media bag production. In addition, producers are tackling problems and improved features of bags such as four-layered films that provide stronger oxygen and moisture barriers to the properties.

In this vein, Thermo Fisher Scientific released the CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, a novel immunoassay for kratom alkaloid mitragynine screening designed specifically for criminal justice and forensic purposes.Throughout the projection period, continuous product innovations will continue to define the competitive landscape of the market. Furthermore, industry participants are concentrating their efforts on producing products for specific end uses.

“Market players are investing in new product innovation and are focusing on procuring FDA approvals to facilitate wide-scale deployment,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12670

Who is Winning?

Cell culture media bags manufacturers are focusing on developing solutions that address the key challenges such as recycling of multilayer flexible packaging consisting of plastic and barrier materials. Moreover, new product development and strategic partnerships have been identified as key growth strategies adopted by market players.

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new immunoassay – CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) Assay – for kratom alkaloid mitragynine screening solely for criminal justice and forensic applications.

In August, 2015, Rim Bio partnered with Playmouth-based Sentrol for sales and distribution of its single-use bio containers across the United States.

FMI’s report includes profiles of some of the most prominent names in the market including Parker Hannifin Corp, Pall Corporation, Sartorious AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and GE Healthcare Inc.

List Of Key Players Covered in the Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry are:

Parker Hannifin Corp

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Request Your Customized Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12670

Key Segments:

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by Bag Size:

Very Small Bags (< 150 ml)

Small Bags (151 – 500 ml)

Medium Sized Bags (501 – 1000 ml)

Large Bags (1001- 3000 ml)

Very Large Bags (>3000 ml)

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by Application:

Storage

Mixing

Processing

Gas Exchanges

Heat Transfer

Turbidity

Flow Rate Monitoring

Pressure

Viscosity

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by Host Cell:

Mesenchymal Cells

Plant Cells

Insect Cells

Bacteria Cells

Yeast Cells

Chinese Hamster Ovary

Baby Hamster Kidney

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by Bag Design:

2D Cell Culture Media Bags

3D Cell Culture Media Bags

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by End Use:

Life Science R&D

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry by Region:

North America Cell Culture Media Bags Market

Latin America Cell Culture Media Bags Market

Europe Cell Culture Media Bags Market

East Asia Cell Culture Media Bags Market

South Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Media Bags Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Cell Culture Media Bags Market

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube