Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry Set to Surpass US$ 507.9 Million Revenue by 2033, Riding on a Robust 4.8% CAGR | FMI

The Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry is poised for a transformative surge, with a forecasted impressive 4.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, according to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is expected to witness a significant elevation, reaching a substantial US$ 507.9 million by 2033, up from US$ 317.7 million in 2023.

This robust growth trajectory is attributed to several key factors, with the rapidly expanding elderly population globally taking center stage. As life expectancy increases and mortality rates decline, the market for ophthalmic tonometers is set to experience a surge in demand. FMI’s latest prediction underscores the industry’s anticipation of heightened requirements for ophthalmic tonometers, particularly due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions associated with age.

The food industries in the bulk of both developed and developing nations are thriving, which increases the population’s intake of unhealthy and sugar-filled foods and increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Many eye issues could result from this, which is likely to have a direct effect on other body parts, particularly the eye. The need for tonometers to measure ocular pressure is pushed by these aspects.

During the forecast period, the market is also anticipated to be driven by growing patient awareness regarding early diagnosis and routine intraocular pressure (IOP) monitoring to prevent needless vision loss. Tonometer usage rates in hospitals and clinics are anticipated to increase with the implementation of favorable reimbursement policies.

The rising number of glaucoma screening programs planned by the commercial, semi-public, and public healthcare sectors is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period. The only method to identify glaucoma early is through routine eye exams because it has no apparent symptoms. The need for ophthalmic tonometers is increased by the rise in the number of eye examination clinics, which promotes awareness of glaucoma and its effects on vision.

The increased use of application tonometry in healthcare facilities also fuel market expansion. The test is widely used to determine intraocular pressure since it measures the force required to briefly flatten a piece of the cornea. Also, rebound tonometry’s advancement is promoting market expansion. Children and individuals with impairments can use rebound tonometry, which helps with measurements at various corneal sites.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to lead the market as a whole. The existence of important companies, the high rate of glaucoma in the region, and the advanced healthcare network all contribute to the market growth. Moreover, encouraging government efforts and a rise in research collaboration numbers are a few of the variables anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry Key Takeaways

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States is expected to develop at a 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to develop promptly in the market.

over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to develop promptly in the market. In China, the market is expected to proliferate, registering a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany is estimated to grow decently registering a CAGR of 5.8% until 2033.

Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry are Nidek Co., Ltd, Eicemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Metall Zug, Huvitz, Topcon, Revenue Group Oyo, Kiowa Group, 66 VISION TECH Co., Ltd., Photon Surgical Systems Ltd., Jorgensen Laboratories, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd., and AMETEK, Inc. and others.

These market players are actively involved in a dynamic environment marked by intense competition, technological advancements, and strategic alliances. They are leveraging unique strategies to bolster their market share and maintain their competitive edge. These firms are successfully carving out a strong market niche through astute product differentiation, robust marketing campaigns, and insightful product development. They are driving growth in this complex and multifaceted industry by generating fresh value propositions and meeting consumer demands by utilizing substantial research and development capabilities.

Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry Recent Developments

The NT-530/510 Non-Contact Tonometer was unveiled by Nidek Co., Ltd. It has advanced APC (Auto Puff Control), noise reduction, 3-D auto tracking, auto shoot, and auto-completion functions.

With the HNT-7000 tonometer from Huvitz, tonometry has become simpler and more accurate. It has full auto-tracking monitoring and corneal thickness control.

Key Segments of Global Ophthalmic Tonometers Industry Survey

By Product:

Human Applanation Tonometers

Human Indentation Tonometers

Human Rebound Tonometers

Veterinary Applanation Tonometers

Veterinary Rebound Tonometers

By Portability:

Handheld Tonometers

Desktop Tonometers

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

Latin America Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

Europe Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

East Asia Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

South Asia & Pacific Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

