Global Rapid Infuser Industry Surges with a 4.5% CAGR, Anticipated to Reach US$1.6 Billion by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Rapid Infuser Industry is poised for substantial growth, set to expand at a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033, as revealed by a new report from Future Market Insights (FMI). The market, currently valued at US$1,056.3 million in 2023, is projected to reach an impressive US$1,639.8 million by 2033.

Rapid infuser devices, integral to emergency and intensive medical procedures such as anesthesia, labor and delivery, intensive care, trauma, and emergency surgery, play a pivotal role in ensuring patient safety and optimal outcomes. The escalating costs associated with urgent surgical treatments are identified as a key driver fueling the rapid expansion of the global infuser market.

Future Market Insights’ comprehensive report delves into the core business strategies that are shaping the landscape of the rapid infusers market. Market leaders are strategically focusing on portfolio expansion through robust product research and development initiatives. The industry is also witnessing a surge in strategic acquisitions, highlighting a commitment to innovation and growth.

Global Rapid Infuser Industry Key Takeaways

Market revenues will surpass USD 817 million, with anesthesia and emergency healthcare applications being the primary driving factors

Hospitals will remain the leading end users, while ASCs are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of growing adoption in outpatient medical procedures.

Trolley-mounted offerings continue to witness market preference, owing to portability and ease of use in hospital settings, accounting for ~70% of the market share.

North America followed by Europe, are leading regional market for rapid infusers, supported by massive investments into the healthcare sector, and easier access to new hospital and emergency care technologies.

“The global market for rapid infusers is driven by a growing number of surgical procedures and high risk of hypothermia and hypovolemia. This product is also widely considered an important intervention in life-threatening ailments such as sepsis. These issues are major influencers in terms of market development through the forecast period,” said a lead analyst from FMI.

Global Rapid Infuser Industry – Who is Winning?

Smith’s Medical, GE Healthcare, BD, 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Belmont Instrument, Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, Kewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, Biegler GmbHALC “TahatAksi”

impact the Global Rapid Infuser Industry. Demand largely remains stable as rapid infusers are standard equipment in most healthcare facilities for critical care applications. The demand for reusable rapid infusers is likely to fall in favor of single-use alternatives, owing to concerns over viral transmission.

Potential disruptions of raw material and component supplies due to lockdown and trade restrictions are concerns. However, the essential natures of the products, makes the industry largely exempt from government restrictions. Demand is unlikely to change substantially even in the post-pandemic period as applications in urology, gynecology, and ICUs continue unabated.

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Rapid Infuser Industry Research

By Product:

Trolley Mounted Devices

Hand-Held Devices

Accessories

By Usability:

Single-Use Devices

Reusable Devices

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

