Electrical Testing Services Market on Track to Surpass US$ 13.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Strong 7.1% CAGR, Forecasts FMI

The global electrical testing services market has showcased significant growth, with a notable 6.3% year-on-year increase in 2021, setting the stage for robust expansion in the coming years. Forecasts spanning from 2021 to 2031 predict a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, culminating in a substantial market valuation of US$ 13.4 billion.

With a solid foothold established in 2020, capturing approximately 15% to 18% of the broader testing, inspection, and certification market, the electrical testing services sector is primed for further impressive growth. Key segments including transformer, circuit breaker, and motor/generator testing services have seen heightened prominence, collectively contributing between 50% and 55% to the overall sales in the electrical testing services market. These services are instrumental in upholding the safety, reliability, and performance standards of critical electrical equipment.

Start Making Informed Decisions – Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6683

The surge in demand for green energy or renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydro is another factor supporting the market’s expansion. Electrical testing services will experience a significant increase in demand in the near future along with the rise in demand for green energy.

The market for electrical testing services is being advanced by the electrification efforts of emerging economies. Aiming to provide dependable and affordable electricity to various locations around the world, the countries’ electricity infrastructure is developing at a rapid rate. This necessitates the installation of transformers and other power transmission equipment, which will directly affect the market for electrical testing services.

With greater scope for development, MEA stands out to be the fastest growing region in the global electrical testing services market. Growing industrialization and urbanization will support the growth of electrical testing services in the global market over the forecast period. Thus, emerging regions that are still going under the installation processes provide a better scope for electrical testing services market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by the end of 2030, 600 million out of the total 674 million people without the access to electricity live in Sub-Saharan Africa, a majority of them in the rural areas.

Attributing to this, Africa provides immense opportunities for service providers to augment their business capabilities in the region. India stands out in terms of growth in electrification rate across the country. According to IEA, half a billion people have gained electricity since 2000. In India, the electrification rate is nearly about 82% and with ongoing government initiatives, India will achieve universal access to electricity by 2020s. This is expected to open up new horizons for the augmentation of the electrical testing market in India.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies operating in global electrical testing service market are aiming at expanding their service range for precise end use. To achieve this, they are investing increasingly in R&D activities.

Electrical testing service providers are targeting end users by providing AMC for good consumer relationships. Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships with electrical and electronic device manufacturers to expand their service and testing network.

Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company, ABB Inc., Power Products & Solutions, American Electrical Testing, Haugland Group LLC, Dekra, TCS Electrical Co., Phase One Electric, Intran, GEM Electrical Services, Electric Power Systems, DNV GL, Dobel Engineering Company, Inel Power, Inser Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., RESA Power LLLC, Voltech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Upgrade Your Analysis – Purchase The Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6683

Key Segments Covered:

By End Use:

Power Generation Stations

Transmission and Distribution Stations

Steel Plants

Major Refineries

Railways

Other Industrial (Laboratory, etc.)

Data Centers

Healthcare and Hospitality

Commercial Establishments

By Service Type:

Transformer Testing

Circuit Breaker Testing

Protection Testing

Battery Testing

Rotating Equipment Vibration Testing

Motors/Generator Testing

Thermographic Testing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Request Your Unique Insights – Customize Your Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6683

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube