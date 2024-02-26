Bio-Plastic Market Forecasted to Skyrocket to US$ 1,353.3 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Circular Economy Initiatives and Global Investment Trends

The global bio-plastic market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 96.6 billion in 2023, driven by consumer education and awareness. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 30.2% between 2023 and 2033 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 1,353.3 billion by 2033.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the bio-plastic market is the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Bio-plastics often have a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastics, contributing to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Bio-plastics are being used in innovative packaging solutions, such as edible packaging, which can reduce food waste and offer convenience to consumers. The automotive industry is exploring bio-plastics for interior and exterior components to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, presenting a significant growth opportunity.

Advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering enable bio-plastics production from engineered microorganisms and agricultural feedstocks, potentially improving scalability and cost-effectiveness. Expanding bio-plastics into broader applications, including 3D printing, electronics, and toys, diversifies market opportunities.

Establishing clear and widely recognized certification standards for bio-plastics can boost consumer confidence and facilitate market growth. Governments and organizations may provide economic incentives, such as subsidies or tax breaks, to promote bio-plastics adoption and support a circular economy.

Public-private partnerships and initiatives to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable materials can create a conducive environment for bio-plastic growth. Scalability in bio-plastic production processes, such as fermentation and chemical synthesis, can drive down production costs and increase availability.

The need for effective waste management solutions, especially in urban areas, can drive bio-plastics adoption as they can be integrated into municipal composting systems. The film industry, including producing agricultural films and plastic wraps, is exploring bio-plastics as a sustainable alternative for various applications.

Research into advanced bio-plastic materials, such as lignin-based and algae-based plastics, offers opportunities for even more sustainable and versatile products. Consumers actively seek eco-friendly products, which can drive demand for bio-plastic packaging, disposable utensils, and other everyday items.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global bio-plastic market was valued at US$ 74.2 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 28.8%.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% through 2033.

By material type, the PLA and PLA blends segment to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the bio-plastic market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 30.2%.

By 2033, the market value of bio-plastic is expected to reach US$ 1,353.3 billion.

Collaborations between bio-plastic manufacturers and recycling facilities can help streamline recycling and reuse, enhancing their sustainability credentials, remarks Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the bio-plastic market are

BASF SE

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

DSM N.V

Arkema

Techno Polymer Co. Ltd.

RTP Company

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Danimer Scientific (US) announced the launch of its new bio-plastic product, Nodax PHA. Nodax PHA is a biodegradable bio-plastic that is made from renewable resources. The product is expected to be used in a variety of applications, including food packaging, single-use plastics, and agricultural products.

In 2022, ADM (US) announced the launch of its new bio-plastic product, Enviva PLA. Enviva PLA is a biodegradable bio-plastic that is made from renewable resources.

In the same year, Novamont (Italy) announced the expansion of its production capacity for bio-plastic at its plant in Italy. The expansion is expected to meet the growing demand for bio-plastic in Europe and other regions.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global bio-plastic market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the bio-plastic market, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (bio-PET, bio-PE, bio-PA, bio-degradable polyesters, PLA & PLA blends, starch blends, PHA, and others ), and applications (bottle, packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer products, and automotive), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Bio-Plastic Market

Material Type:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Bio-PA

Bio-degradable Polyesters

PLA & PLA Blends

Starch Blends

PHA

Others

Applications:

Bottle

Packaging

Food-Services

Agriculture/Horticulture

Consumer Products

Automotive

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

