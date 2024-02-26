Fatty Amine Market Set to Surge to US$ 4,955.9 Million by 2033, Fueled by Robust Demand Across Corrosion Inhibition, Water Treatment, and Industrial Sectors

The fatty amine market was estimated to be worth US$ 2,940.1 million in 2022. Demand is expected to be worth US$ 3,081.3 million by 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is predicted to grow at a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$ 4,955.9 million by 2033.

The increased demand for fatty amine as a corrosion inhibitor, water softener, and scale dispersant is one of the primary drivers driving the industry. Fatty amine is used for wastewater treatment in various industrial facilities, refineries, and manufacturing industries, which has led to increased demand within the water treatment business.

Water supplies have been under significant strain in recent years due to the rising global population, increased demand for clean water in industrial applications, and the impact of climate change, which has resulted in water scarcity worldwide, necessitating the need for water filtration activities. Factors such as these have been propelling the growth of the fatty amine industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The fatty amine industry in the United States is expected to increase at a 4.5% CAGR through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, China is set to register a CAGR of 6.5%.

France is expected to register expansion at a 3.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The fatty amine industry in Japan is predicted to flourish at a 4% CAGR over the projected period.

The United Kingdom is forecast to advance at a 3.6% CAGR over the projected period.

By product type, tertiary amine is expected to accumulate a 48.7% revenue share in 2023.

Fatty amine is expected to be extensively used in water treatment, yielding 23.7% revenue in 2023.

“Increasing emphasis on biodegradable and sustainable fatty amine products, driven by environmental awareness as well as regulatory challenges, will affect the strategies and developments of players in the industry for fatty amines,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the prevalence of regional and small-scale manufacturers, most large corporations obtain raw materials from regional or local businesses. The more experienced rivals invest much in research and development to launch new products. This will create appealing opportunities for the sector in the near future.

Key companies profiled

Clariant AG

Albemarle Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Procter & Gamble Company

Lonza Group Ltd

Indo Amine Ltd

Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd.

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

NOF CORPORATION

Nouryon

Key Developments

In 2022, Clariant, a sustainable, focused, and inventive specialty chemical company, has agreed to a formal deal to sell its Quats division. It has been sold to Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd. through a joint venture that is owned 50% by Clariant and 50% by Wilmar, Asia’s top agricultural company, as well as global oleochemicals company.

Akzo Nobel NV announced its Collaborative Sustainability Challenge in 2023, encouraging partners across the value chain to work on a shared carbon reduction strategy. They continue to invest in new equipment and facilities. In 2022, they opened a new €11 million worldwide research and development center at its Slough, United Kingdom, site.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the fatty amine industry, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the fatty amine industry, the industry is segmented on the basis of product type (primary amines, secondary amines, and tertiary amines), end use (agrochemicals, water treatment, construction, oil field chemicals, personal care, textile industry, others) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Fatty Amine Industry Outlook

By Product Type:

Primary Amine

Secondary Amine

Tertiary Amine

By End-Use:

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Construction

Oil field Chemicals

Personal Care

Textile Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

