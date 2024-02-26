Lucintel Forecasts the Global Synthetic Magnetite Market to Reach $695.3 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global synthetic magnetite market looks promising with opportunities in the paint and coating, printing ink, and construction markets. The global synthetic magnetite market is expected to reach an estimated $695.3 million by 2030 from $531.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration in paints and coatings and growing usage in biomedical applications due to high magnetic properties.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in synthetic magnetite market to 2030 by end use (paint and coatings, printing ink, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, paint and coating will remain the largest segment due to growing usage of synthetic magnetite for corrosion resistance in paint and coatings.

Download sample by clicking on synthetic magnetite market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for high grade iron ore and rapid industrialization.

Pittsburgh Iron Oxides, Lanxess, Cathay Industries, Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment, Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology, are the major suppliers in the synthetic magnetite market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056