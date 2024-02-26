Lucintel Forecasts the Global North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market to Reach $1.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining & other applications. The global North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 from $0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing old pipeline replacement, growing oil and gas industry, and new pipeline construction activities.

Browse 76 figures / charts and 71 tables in this 151 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market to 2030 by end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining & others), reinforcement type (glass fiber epoxy laminate RTP, dry glass fiber RTP, steel RTP, and aramid tape reinforced thermpopastic pipes), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure and high pressure pipes), and product type (metallic and non-metallic reinforced thermoplastic pipes).

Lucintel forecasts that glass fiber epoxy laminate reinforced RTP will remain the largest reinforcement type segment over the forecast period due to their cost advantages and high performance in extreme conditions of high pressure and high temperature.

Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing old pipeline replacement with reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

Baker Hughes, NOV, TechnipFMC, Shawcor, Wienerberger, Future Pipe, FlexSteel, and Magma.are the major suppliers in the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

