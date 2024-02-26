Lucintel Forecasts Healthcare IT Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 from $0.4billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare it solutions, rising need to curtail healthcare costs, government support for HCIT solutions, high return on investment for HCIT solutions, growing focus on improving the quality of care and clinical outcomes, rising usage of big data, emergence of accountable care organizations, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Browse 118 figures / charts and 95 tables in this 207 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in healthcare IT market by product & service type (healthcare provider solutions, healthcare analytics, and HCIT outsourcing services), component (service, software, and hardware), end user (healthcare providers (hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies and assisted living facilities, diagnostic and imaging centers, and pharmacies) and healthcare payers (private payers and public payers)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that healthcare provider solutions will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

Within the global healthcare IT market, healthcare providers and healthcare payers are the major end users of healthcare IT. Healthcare providers will remain the largest end use market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs and the rise in the number of hospitals, advanced research centers, and universities. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a rise in incidence of chronic disease caused by changes in lifestyle, and growing interest in healthcare IT treatment approaches.

McKesson, GE Healthcare, Dell Technologies, Cerner, Oracle are the major suppliers in the healthcare IT market.

