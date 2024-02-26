Lucintel Forecasts Plastic Water Storage Tank Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the plastic water storage tank market is projected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.

A more than 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic water storage tank market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others), process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters), type (aboveground and underground), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that polyethylene will remain the largest polymer segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective.

Within the global plastic water storage tank market, residential will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing housing starts and growing population.

Sintex, Niplast, Plastic Proget European, Enduramaxx, Cotteril Civils, American Tank, Protank, Nova Plastic Industries, and GHP Manufacturing are among the major plastic water storage tank providers.

