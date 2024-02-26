Lucintel Forecasts Ultrasound Imaging Market to Reach $9.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Ultrasound Imaging Market is projected to reach an estimated $9.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising demand for minimal invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures, technology advancement, and an increasing number of patients.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ultrasound imaging market by application (gynecology, cardiology, radiology, vascular, urology, and others), technology (2D imaging, 3D imaging, 4D imaging, doppler imaging, and others), product type (trolley/cart based and compact), display (black and white display and color display), price range (premium high-end, mid-range, and low-end), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the gynecology and cardiology segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global ultrasound imaging market, radiology is expected to remain the largest application segment. Growing geriatric population and a rise in awareness of early diagnosis are the major driving forces that will spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the need for preventive screening.

Major players of ultrasound imaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are among the major ultrasound imaging providers.

