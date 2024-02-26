Lucintel Forecasts Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the regenerative medicine market is projected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 from $8.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing preference of people for personalized medicines, rising investment by governments and private agencies regarding research and development activities, and technological advancements in stem-cell therapies.

Browse 94 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 184 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in regenerative medicine market by material (synthetic (scaffold, artificial vascular graft materials, and hydrogel materials), biologically derived materials (collagen and xenogeneic materials), genetically engineered materials (deoxyribonucleic acid transfection vectors, and others, product (cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, tissue-engineered products, and others), application (musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, and other applications), distribution channel (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region.

Lucintel forecasts that cell-based immunology and cell therapy products will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing government support in research and development activities related to cell therapy products and establishment of the Cures Act by FDA for streamlining the approval of regenerative medicine.

Within this market, musculoskeletal disorders will remain the largest segment by application over the forecast period due to increasing orthopedic diseases and rising geriatric population.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of advanced technologies and a large number of research institutes involved in the development of novel therapeutics.

Kite Pharma, Novartis, Vericel, Integra LifeSciences, Wright Medical, MiMedx, Osiris Therapeutics, Stryker, Spark Therapeutics, and Zimmer Biomet are the major suppliers in the regenerative medicine market.

