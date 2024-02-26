Lucintel Forecasts Water and Wastewater Pipe Market to Reach $108.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the water and wastewater pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $108.6 billion by 2030 from $70.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing investment in water and wastewater management due to scarcity of water and requirement of proper sanitization in a territory and rise in infrastructure spending.

Browse 98 figures / charts and 71 tables in this 193 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in water and wastewater pipe market by material (metal pipes, plastic pipes, concrete pipes, and others), application (potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, and irrigation pipes), diameter type (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that plastic pipe will be the largest material segment over the forecast period because it has a long life span and excellent resistance to corrosion, durability, and low maintenance.

Within the global water and wastewater pipe market, large diameter and small diameter are the major diameter type segments. With an above average growth rate, small diameter pipes will remain the largest diameter type segment over the forecast period due to due to rapidly growing construction industry and infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest and fastest growing region during the forecast period due to infrastructural development, urbanization, and the subsequent development of residential and industrial construction in the region.

Orbia, Sekisui Chemical, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Tenaris SA are the major suppliers in the water and wastewater pipe market.

