Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pipeline Safety Market to Reach $13.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pipeline safety market looks promising with opportunities in the natural gas, crude oil, and refined product markets. The global pipeline safety market is expected to reach an estimated $13.7 billion by 2030 from $9.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are sustainable use of the resources, increased spending by the oil & gas companies in infrastructure and network protection, and increasing number of tragedies such as chemical gas leakage & terrorist attacks.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in pipeline safety market to 2030 by technology & solution (pipeline monitoring systems, secure communication, perimeter intrusion detection, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for pipelines, and intrusion control systems security), service (professional services, consulting services, risk management, repair & maintenance, and pipeline integrity management), vertical (natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Lucintel forecasts that SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for pipelines will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is cost effective and can be installed at any kind of location.

Within this market, natural gas will remain the largest segment by vertical over the forecast period due to the growing demand for natural gas in developing countries which in turn will lead to high demand for its safety solutions.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to early adoption of pipeline safety in the oil & gas industry and higher technological advancements in this region.

GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, and Honeywell International are the major suppliers in the pipeline safety market.

